Hartford police union one step closer to a new four-year agreement but not without criticism

A Hartford City Council subcommittee on Monday gave a favorable recommendation to send back to the full city council the tentative four-year successor collective bargaining agreement reached between the city and the police union.

The 2-1 vote did not come without criticism from some city council members who said the tentative agreement does not contain any new measures concerning discipline and accountability, nor is there any information concerning whether that issue arose during the bargaining process at all.

The tentative agreement includes the following provisions:

A wage increase of 1.5% on Jan. 1, 2023; 2.5% in 2023-24; 3% in 2024-25; and 3% in 2025-26.

Steps will be eliminated for all of the following ranks, creating a uniform base salary of $86,000 per year for police officers on special assignment; $91,510.10 for sergeants; $103,983 for lieutenants; and $116,457.45 for captains.

Changes in the eligibility and payment of overtime to captains and lieutenants.

In lieu of providing uniforms pants and shirts, members will receive a stipend of $375 annually for certain uniform/equipment items designated as eligible by the chief of police, except that officers eligible for a plainclothes allowance will receive a stipend of $200 per year.

An increase in the stipend rate for certified field training officers.

The previous four-year agreement expired on June 30, though the parties have continued to operate under its terms until a new agreement is in place. Negotiations between the two parties stalled and appeared to be headed to binding arbitration in May when the police union rejected a previous tentative agreement, which contained, among other things, lower salary increases.

The tentative agreement that has been sent back before the city council represents the only changes to the previous agreement.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Officer Anthony Rinaldi, president of the Hartford Police Union, have previously touted the agreement as a step forward in helping retain police officers in the city.

Rinaldi said in an interview last month that the police department has 473 funded positions but still has about 80 vacancies.

Working Families council members Tiana Hercules, a voting member of the committee, and Josh Michtom, who was not a voting member of the committee, both sought to have the tentative agreement sent back to the council with an unfavorable recommendation. (Council members John Gale and Nick Lebron voted for giving the tentative agreement a favorable recommendation.)

Hercules said she didn’t object to what the tentative agreement contained, so much as what it didn’t have in it.

“These provisions that are proposed I really don’t have any qualms with them,” Hercules said. “They are things I believe police officers should get raises and that stuff and have necessary things to make their jobs safer. But there are a lot of provisions in this contract with respect to discipline, with respect to transparency and accountability that at least from what I see was not discussed or fully vetted or examined. And I think that is a failure on part of this negotiation process. Those are the things the community has been asking about and inquiring about, advocating for.”

Michtom said the disciplinary process contained in the collective bargaining agreement is flawed and should have been addressed in this round of negotiations.

“This is a procedure that for example allows for certain disciplines to be erased from an officer’s record after a period of time,” Michtom said. “It allows officers a huge amount of leeway to resist an investigation of their misconduct. It creates a whole lot of space … they can’t appeal a counseling [session], I believe, or a written warning. And maybe the secret is the people get counseling and it doesn’t amount to a hill of beans.

“This is also a contract that allows people to instead of serving a suspension, to just draw out of their accumulated vacation time to be able to continue working steadily. So people aren’t even off the street for a period of time when they receive what should be considered a pretty serious discipline. And the city had not even tried to change that.”

Earlier in the meeting, Deputy Corporation Counsel Alexandra Lombardi said it doesn’t mean an issue such as discipline wasn’t negotiated if it doesn’t appear in the tentative agreement.

“[I]t’s just that the agreement that the parties came to at the end of the day did not include those changes,” she said,

But, when questioned by Michtom as to whether the city brought up the discipline as an issue at the negotiating table, Lombardi said she couldn’t provide a response because the negotiations were done off the record.

“The parties set ground rules to guide their conduct throughout the course of negotiations and the negotiations did occur off the record, so I can’t speak specifically to the content of the negotiations,” she said, adding that the contract contains “very typical” terms concerning discipline.

“So … there’s really no way for us, for … members of council or the committee or the public to know at all what the city sought or tried to change or didn’t try to change and let be,” Michtom said after a back and forth. “All we can know is what the outcome was?”

“Correct,” Lombardi replied.

Michtom and Hercules have highlighted discipline and transparency during negotiations. In July, the pair introduced a resolution before the council requesting the status of the negotiations and the city’s priorities. During a Labor, Education Workforce and Youth Development Committee meeting in August, however, Lombardi said there was no need to have that discussion, as negotiations were at an impasse and were headed to arbitration, according to Peter Little, the co-chairman of the Greater Hartford African American Alliance’s Accountability Now Committee.

The LEWY committee, Little said, unanimously agreed to have “a robust” conversation about the contract in September but was bypassed by the new tentative agreement.

It’s something that did not sit well with Hercules on Monday.

“I know we say the city is the employer, but really the people are the employer because we are the taxpaying citizens,” she said. “The fact they’re not able to have a voice and not able to put through at the LEWY meeting it was voted on for us to have questions, the LEWY meeting was canceled now we have a tentative agreement to vote on without any type diligence having happened in between, to me, just seems improper and premature. … This is going to be our contract for the next four years. We have to feel good when we go into those executive sessions and where again doling out settlement money for police misconduct, asking did we do everything within our powers to ensure that this misconduct is mitigated, that this misconduct is spoken for and answered to, and not just doling out money that again falls on taxpayers backs.”

The full Hartford City Council is expected to take up the matter at its next full meeting on Oct. 24. Corporation Counsel Howard Rifkin told the committee that if the council does not act on the tentative agreement at its next meeting, then the agreement will automatically go into effect on Oct. 26.

The police union already overwhelmingly approved the terms of the agreement back in September.