Robertson back on Phillies roster for NLCS vs. Padres

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever David Robertson has been added to the Philadelphia Phillies’ 26-man roster ahead of Tuesday night’s NL Championship Series opener against San Diego after missing the NLDS against Atlanta with a strained right calf.

Robertson, who went 4-3 with a 2.40 ERA in 58 games in the regular season, was hurt while celebrating a home run by Bryce Harper in Game 2 of the wild card series against St. Louis.

Robertson takes Nick Nelson’s roster spot. Robertson threw a bullpen Monday and did other drills at Petco Park.

The Padres kept the same roster they used in eliminating the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

