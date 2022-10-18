The real estate market is cooling. Here’s why the Lehigh Valley may be in good shape to withstand it.

If there’s a downturn in the real estate market, can the Lehigh Valley stay competitive? One real estate expert says the region could be in better shape than other places.

Helen Hanna Casey, CEO of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, said the market is leveling off and that bidding battles for properties are not “fiercely overpriced.”

“And so, is there a cooling?” Casey said. “It’s going to depend on the market. Here, because you have all these new jobs coming in, you’re in better shape than places that don’t have new jobs coming in. And Austin, Texas, Boise, Idaho, those were the two highest depreciation cities in the country. They’re going to have a big cooling off.”

Casey was in the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday morning as the keynote speaker for a meeting of CREW Lehigh Valley, a women’s real estate organization, at the Aster Event Center in Upper Macungie Township. Howard Hanna is a family-owned and -operated independent broker with more than 400 offices across 13 states, including the Valley.

She said that during a meeting with brokers at Howard Hanna’s Allentown office , she warned about a cooling real estate market. However, projects such as Air Products’ new headquarters next door to the Aster Event Center are signs that the Valley could hold its ground while other markets struggle.

In the latest numbers from the Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors , the market continued to slow in September, “as rising consumer prices and higher mortgage interest rates squeeze homebuyer budgets and cool activity.”

While the GLVR said closed sales are down 15.9% over the year, the National Association of Realtors said national existing home sales are down almost 20%.

“There is going to be an adjustment, but it’s going to affect certain markets more than others,” Casey said. “And so if you have industry growth, business growth, like that great [Air Products] tower next door. If you have that, you’re in good shape. I don’t think that there’s going to be a big drop.”

Downtown development

Other areas seeing growth are the downtowns of the Valley’s three cities, Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton. Casey said a lot of downtowns that have drawn new residents have also brought new businesses, though many of them tend to be restaurants more than retail.

“The whole idea is live, work, play,’’ she said, “but the question is how much retail there is. A lot of the towns that I go into have more restaurants today.”

There is an opportunity for small businesses.

“Downtowns are giving opportunities to new retail entities, not box stores,” Casey said. “And I do think because of the pandemic, you’re going to see more and more of those. You’re going to see more dress shops and regular shoe stores.”

She said smaller cities, such as Allentown, can successfully blend business with living downtown.

“I think a town like Allentown has a better chance of it than a place like Pittsburgh or Cleveland,” she said. “The big downtowns are, even though there’s people living there, they’re just not driving enough people on the streets. So here you can build synergy.”

Retail and warehouses

As for the relentless building of warehouses in the Valley, Casey said it’s simply part of consumer trends that began before the COVID pandemic. People want instant gratification, she said, which is why digital shopping sites such as Amazon are here to stay.

While many may prefer seeing and feeling a purchase at a store, many will still go online to find more variety, or something that’s harder to find. Casey said she asked an audience where they bought their clothing and had answers ranging from Amazon to Kohl’s and Macy’s.

“People still want to physically shop, she said. “But they also want instant gratification by saying I need it tomorrow. How do I get it? And I can’t find it at a store.”

