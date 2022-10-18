ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Breaking News: Jury Reaches a Verdict in Kristin Smart Murder Trial

By Camille DeVaul
The Atascadero News
 3 days ago
Paul and Ruben Flores’ verdicts will be read back to back today in Salinas

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY —

UPDATE 2 pm: Ruben Flores is found not guilty of helping his son conceal the body of Kristin Smart.

UPDATE 1:35 P.M. : After twenty-six years of investigation, Paul Flores has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of Kristin Smart.

Press received notice today that Paul Flores’ jury have reached a verdict for his charges in the Kristin Smart Murder Trial.

Verdicts will be read back to back today at 1:30 p.m. Atascadero News is making its way to the Superior Courthouse in Salinas.

Ruben Flores’ jury reached their verdict on Monday, Oct. 17 after just six hours of deliberation.

Paul Flores is charged with the 1996 murder and disappearance of 19-year-old Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. His father, Ruben Flores, is charged with helping his son cover up the crime. They were both arrested in April 2021.

We are following this story and will updated as more information is available.

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
