Collier County continues beach clean up efforts

Collier County continues to make efforts to clear up debris at beaches in order to have them ready for snowbird season.

Everything you can find inside a beachfront home, hurricane Ian dragged out onto barefoot beach in naples.

Collier County Coastal Zone Manager, Andy Miller, said it’s been three weeks since Ian and the beaches are finally starting to look up to par.

He recalled the first time his team looked at the beach following the hurricane.

“We were on the beaches probably at six in the morning after the hurricane,” he said.

Since then they began assessing damage and mobilizing crews to clean up debris at collier beaches.

“They came out with their beach rigs and buckets and just started work from one end to the other,” he said.

Miller said Barefoot beach saw the most damage in Collier County.

Although the beach looks safe to swim in, Miller says they’re still seeing objects wash up on the shore daily.

“It can be submerged, it could be floating and it could be dangerous,” he said.

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County continues to advise the public to not swim in the water due to the possible increase of water-borne illness.

The DOH said water quality continues to be tested regularly.