ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Collier County continues beach clean up efforts

By Alexandra Rangel
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxoHg_0idtXLCX00

Collier County continues to make efforts to clear up debris at beaches in order to have them ready for snowbird season.

Everything you can find inside a beachfront home, hurricane Ian dragged out onto barefoot beach in naples.

Collier County Coastal Zone Manager, Andy Miller, said it’s been three weeks since Ian and the beaches are finally starting to look up to par.

He recalled the first time his team looked at the beach following the hurricane.

“We were on the beaches probably at six in the morning after the hurricane,” he said.

Since then they began assessing damage and mobilizing crews to clean up debris at collier beaches.

“They came out with their beach rigs and buckets and just started work from one end to the other,” he said.

Miller said Barefoot beach saw the most damage in Collier County.

Although the beach looks safe to swim in, Miller says they’re still seeing objects wash up on the shore daily.

“It can be submerged, it could be floating and it could be dangerous,” he said.

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County continues to advise the public to not swim in the water due to the possible increase of water-borne illness.

The DOH said water quality continues to be tested regularly.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road

A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Post Ian Cleanup Brings Unusual Items to Beach

On October 15th over 200 volunteers gathered on Residents’ Beach for the annual MICA sponsored beach cleanup. For many of the volunteers, this is the first time they’ve visited the beach post Hurricane Ian. And it was also the first week that Residents Beach was open to its members. Joining MICA members are volunteers from Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, Marco Island Academy’s Key Club, Fiddler’s Creek residents and members of the community. Roughly 800 pounds of trash was picked up!
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Canal cleanup in Cape Coral

Storm surge from Ian swept tree branches and garbage up into the canals in Cape Coral while trash continues to pile up which nobody is happy about. In the aftermath of Ian, murky canal water might not seem like the biggest problem for someone to deal with. So, Cape Coral...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples residents wondering when piles of trash will be picked up

More than three weeks have gone by since Hurricane Ian and people are wondering when is their debris going to get picked up. Refrigerators, reclining chairs, and even flat-screen TVs are piled up alongside the road. The city of Naples says there is no timetable yet as to when this...
NAPLES, FL
travelnoire.com

Florida's Fort Myers Beach Is Forbidden To Visitors Two Days Out Of The Week, Here's Why

After being forbidden for two days, residents, business owners and hired contractors in Fort Myers Beach were allowed to return on Wednesday. Access to the beach was restricted on Monday, October 17th and Tuesday, October 18th. During those days, emergency personnel worked on the beach. The only people allowed access to the beach were the ones removing debris and helping to restore utilities.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FDOT shares photos showing extent of Ian’s damage to Sanibel Causeway

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sanibel Causeway reopened Wednesday, following 21 days of repair after Hurricane Ian caused parts of the structure to collapse. On Thursday, the Florida Department of Transportation posted a photo of Ian’s aftermath. “The scope of damage seen along the Sanibel Causeway made it...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map for Cape Coral debris pickup

The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
CAPE CORAL, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy