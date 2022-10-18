ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers man gets 50-year sentence for killing father in front of his children

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0murVq_0idtXFuB00

A Fort Myers man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder after shooting a father whose children were present.

Jose Mike Espichan , 27, was arrested in September of last year after a shooting and killing father near the intersection of Palm Lane and Orange River Boulevard.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, the victim was a neighbor of Espichan’s girlfriend and had previously been in a dispute with her.

On the night of the incident, Espichan and his girlfriend began following the victim in an SUV after he drove past the girlfriend’s home. When the victim exited his vehicle at a stop sign, Espichan pulled out a firearm and shot him several times.

The victim's girlfriend and children were also in the car at the time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Lee County teacher recounts how her family survived Hurricane Ian

A teacher from Cape Coral detailed her family's harrowing story of survival during Hurricane Ian. Despite losing most of her belongings in her home due to storm surge, she says she and other Lee County teachers were eager to return to their classrooms to welcome back and help support students.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

One person dies in a five vehicle crash in Collier County

Car parts scattered everywhere after a five-car crash claims the life of one of the people involved. The crash happened at Old U.S. 41 in Collier County and shut down northbound lanes on U.S. 41 for hours. The car with the most substantial damage was reduced to mangled metal and...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Driver wanted for leading deputies on chase in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County deputies are searching for the driver who led them on a chase overnight in Naples. Deputies received a call around 11:30 P.M. and responded to the Tuscan Isle apartments on Weir Drive, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. No further information was...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tuesday’s Child, a boat a couple called home, sank after Ian

A Vietnam veteran and his wife are putting the pieces of their lives back together after Hurricane Ian. They lived full-time on a boat docked at the Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers, which Ian destroyed. People who live on their boats no longer have a place to call home.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier deputies arrest man for shooting someone after stealing iPhone

A 21-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he shot someone after stealing their cell phone. According to an arrest report, Markinson Telusnord faces charges of robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The shooting happened on Wednesday. The location of where the shooting occurred...
NAPLES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy