Read full article on original website
Related
PlayStation Players to Get Exclusive Operator in Modern Warfare 2
PlayStation players can get their hands on an exclusive Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Revealed during last month's Call of Duty: Next showcase, PlayStation players who pre-order any digital edition of the game via the PlayStation Store will receive the Oni Operator Pack. The pack will be made available to eligible players at launch.
Gamespot
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Datamine Reveals More Primary Weapons
Every primary weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has potentially been revealed via a datamine. Reddit user TheRealPdGaming posted a minute long video of MW2's primary weapon select screen. The video shows weapons that have not appeared in the game's open beta or been revealed by the game's marketing. Whether those weapons will be available at launch or part of a battle pass or some other post-launch update is yet to be seen.
Gamespot
Bungie Could Be Bringing Back Its Old Shooter Series Marathon As A Live-Service Title
According to a new report, Destiny developer Bungie might be bringing back one of its pre-Halo series, Marathon. This comes from Insider Gaming, whose sources claim the Marathon series will be revived with a new game that will apparently be a 3-person squad extraction-based shooter. Sources claim that the game is in a pre-alpha state, and that an announcement could come at any time considering the industry's competition for talent.
Gamespot
Studios Asking Xbox To Drop Xbox Series S Requirement, Dev Says; System Has Become "Albatross"
A game developer has claimed that "many" studios are trying to drop a requirement that their games have to launch on the Xbox Series S. As reported by VGC, VFX artist Ian Maclure responded to a post from Jeff Gerstmann, formerly of Giant Bomb, who said he believes the "'Series S is holding back next-gen games' argument seems really broken to me." Maclure, who worked on Xbox Series X|S title I Am Fish, responded to this to explain that a number of developers actually do want the Series S requirement dropped.
Bungie's first post-Destiny game will reportedly revive its oldest FPS as an Escape from Tarkov-style shooter
The rumored game lines up with descriptions from some Bungie job listings
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Reaper Hero Guide
Reaper is one of the many damage heroes returning in Overwatch 2. The sequel has taken over the place of the original Overwatch, bringing old and new players to the hero shooter. Overwatch brings new modes, new heroes, and new maps, but it also means new balance updates for the returning roster. Here's how to best utilize Reaper in Overwatch 2.
Gamespot
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Everything to Know
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in 2019 delivered a very different take on Call of Duty, one that appealed to mil-sim fans, lapsed Battlefield players, and folks ready to try large open maps, all while coming in hot with a campaign as fiery and as controversial as the original Modern Warfare 2. It delivered a year of memorable moments like the Nuke Event and Haunting of Verdansk, kicked off the free-to-play Warzone, and gathered a whole new Call of Duty fanbase. So here we are, finally, the sequel, Modern Warfare 2. Here’s everything you need to know before diving in. Let's talk campaign, Gunsmith 2.0, gear, Battle Maps, Core Multiplayer, Spec-Ops, Warzone 2.0, and Raids.
Gamespot
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Review - This Sparks Joy
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. Against all odds, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle was a charmingly weird success, fusing Nintendo mega-star mascot Mario with Ubisoft's less-than-inspiring little rabbit oddballs and throwing them into a turn-based strategy game, of all things. It was an open question then whether Ubisoft, which took the lead on the project, would be able to capture the ineffable Nintendo magic while borrowing some of the company's most iconic characters. With that question now answered, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope sets its sights higher, managing to not only be a surprisingly good Mario spin-off, but legitimately be better than some of Nintendo's own recent games starring the plucky plumber.
Gamespot
The Best PlayStation Fighting Games For PS5 And PS4
As long as PlayStation has been around, it has been seen as one of the best consoles to have for fighting game fans. A rock-solid line-up of games, legacy franchises, and one of the best controller D-pads for multiple generations has made Sony's gaming hardware the default choice for some of the greatest fighting games of the era, and right now, not much has changed on that front.
Gamespot
New Tales From The Borderlands - First 40 Minutes of Gameplay
Tales From the Borderlands is back! In this clip we are checking out the opening chapter of Gearbox's story-driven take on the Borderlands universe.
Gamespot
Resident Evil Showcase: Biggest Announcements And Games Shown
Capcom streamed its latest Resident Evil showcase on October 20, which detailed announcements for several upcoming games and expansions. Most notably, the presentation offered an in-depth look at the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. However, the showcase talked about Resident Evil Village too. These were the biggest announcements shown...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Halloween Event Starts October 25 And Features A Brand-New Game Mode
Overwatch 2 is set to receive its first seasonal event on October 25 with the Halloween-themed Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. As this is Overwatch 2, the event itself serves as a sequel to Overwatch's original Halloween event, Junkenstein's Revenge. It looks like this time around Sombra will be taking over for Junkrat as the event's main antagonist. According to Blizzard president Mike Ybarra, the event will be a completely new game mode.
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2 Spec-Ops Details Finally Revealed | GameSpot News
Modern Warfare 2's Spec Ops mode is a 2-player co-op experience and at launch, Activision says it will initially feature three missions, meaning more missions could potentially arrive at a later date. These will be large-scale missions that take place in Al Mazrah, the new map location for Warzone 2.0.
Gamespot
Vampire Survivors 1.0 Patch Notes: New Stage And Modes
Vampire Survivors, the hit indie game where you get to embody bullet hell, recently received a major 1.0 patch that adds a new stage, new modes, and Twitch integration. If you've already unlocked all relics from version 0.11, you'll automatically get the Achievement The Eudaimonia Machine and the new stage.
Gamespot
Insomniac’s Wolverine Launch Window, According To Microsoft | GameSpot News
As spotted by Tech4Gamers, some recent filings from Microsoft in relation to the UK's Activision Blizzard acquisition investigation claim that Wolverine will release in 2023. In the document, Microsoft noted how PlayStation has a "large portfolio of high-quality exclusive content," arguing that the latter wouldn't be massively affected by the acquisition. Microsoft goes on to note the range of exclusive titles coming to the console, saying, "PlayStation also has a spate of first- and third-party exclusive titles lined up for launch in 2023, including Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, Horizon, Final Fantasy XVI and Forspoken."
Gamespot
Mario Party & Mario Party 2 Are Coming To Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack November 2
You'll soon be able to start the process of losing your friends, as Mario Party and Mario Party 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch Online November 2. Nintendo has finally announced the date original friendship killers will be coming to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, bringing the two classic N64 titles to Nintendo's latest console for the first time. The first Mario Party first launched in 1999, laying the foundations for many arguments to come, and lets four players face off against one another across nine adventure boards and 56 minigames.
Gamespot
Resident Evil 4 Remake vs PS4 Comparison
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Just like the Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remakes before, the Resident Evil 4 Remake looks to be a complete reworking of the original game. Where-as RE2 and RE3 worked in elements of Resident Evil 4 to their gameplay, Resident Evil 4’s Remake has larger environments and enhanced gameplay mechanics, all with a graphics overhaul. Please keep in mind the game is still in development, so everything we show here is subject to change.
Gamespot
Best Xbox Deals: New Sports Games, Controllers, And More For Cheap
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday is still a month away, but you’d be forgiven for thinking it started today with how many great Xbox deals are floating around the web. Some of the biggest names in the Xbox catalog are on sale for their best prices of the year--making now a surprisingly good time to stock up on titles you may have missed. This includes Madden NFL 23 for just $48, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $19, and Life is Strange: True Colors for $18.
Gamespot
Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Is Discounted And Comes With Free Game
Last month, Microsoft launched the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller. The white pro-style controller with black handles doesn't include the various attachments you get with the regular black Elite Series 2, but it comes in at only $130--if bought at retail price, of course. Right now, you can get the controller for $120 and receive a free game with your purchase. That's quite the deal. Antonline is selling the Elite Series 2 Core controller bundled with Watch Dogs: Legion via its eBay account. Since Antonline is a Microsoft authorized seller, you can rest assured that this deal is legit.
Gamespot
Best-Selling Games And Consoles Of September 2022 Revealed
The NPD Group has released its latest monthly sales report, this one covering September 2022, showing which games and consoles sold the best in the US. The report also shines a light on how the US games industry is performing overall. Total spending on video games in the US in...
Comments / 0