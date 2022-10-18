Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Interior Sec. announces plan to improve toxic sites, create jobs in Kentucky visit
The U.S. Interior Department is intensifying efforts to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells and abandoned mines to protect people from toxins and waste. As part of those efforts, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Department Deb Haaland visited a remediated site in Pineville, Kentucky on Thursday and met with state leaders in Lexington later the same day.
Bay News 9
Florida Department of Education approves updates to rules on parental and individual rights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Board of Education on Wednesday adopted nearly a dozen administrative rules to ensure they match laws approved by the Florida Legislature earlier this year, including one that specifies educators’ teaching certificates can be revoked or suspended for violating the law that prohibits classroom instruction to students in kindergarten through third grade on sexual orientation or gender identity.
Bay News 9
Diabetes management a growing concern for Ohio
According to federal statistics, about 10.5% of adults in Ohio have diabetes. It's a disease that can be managed and in some cases even prevented, but it's a complex subject. To that end, Spectrum News spoke to Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, to discuss the issue.
Bay News 9
California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Association of Realtors is apologizing for its role in pushing policies that drove racial segregation in the state, decades after the group put its money behind a proposition that overturned the state’s first fair housing law. What You Need To Know. Decades...
Bay News 9
Abbott issues recall of certain ready-to-eat formulas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Abbott has issued a voluntary recall on certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed (RTF) liquid formula products, according to a statement from the company on Thursday. According to Abbott, the products are being recalled because a small percentage of bottles (less than...
Bay News 9
U.S. announces first auction for Pacific offshore wind energy
HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — The Pacific Ocean has enormous potential to generate wind energy, and this move by the federal government means for the first time, offshore wind energy off the West Coast will help power over one million homes. To get there, the federal government will open five...
Bay News 9
How VR meditation helps cool users' anxiety
With a pandemic, political turmoil and a looming climate crisis, the world has been an anxiety-filled place for the last few years. Rates of depression and anxiety shot up by 70% among California’s youth from 2016 to 2020. LA Times staff writer Todd Martin wrote about how turning to VR meditation has helped cool his own anxiety. Martens joined Lisa McRee on "LA Times Today" with his story.
Bay News 9
It’s harvest season for Finger Lakes wineries
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s harvest season for wineries across the Finger Lakes, working hard to move past the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s as busy as it is exciting at Three Brothers Wineries and Estates. “We’re bringing in fruit four to five days a week,” assistant winemaker Eli Bombard...
Comments / 0