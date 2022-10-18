ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bay News 9

Interior Sec. announces plan to improve toxic sites, create jobs in Kentucky visit

The U.S. Interior Department is intensifying efforts to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells and abandoned mines to protect people from toxins and waste. As part of those efforts, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Department Deb Haaland visited a remediated site in Pineville, Kentucky on Thursday and met with state leaders in Lexington later the same day.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bay News 9

Florida Department of Education approves updates to rules on parental and individual rights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Board of Education on Wednesday adopted nearly a dozen administrative rules to ensure they match laws approved by the Florida Legislature earlier this year, including one that specifies educators’ teaching certificates can be revoked or suspended for violating the law that prohibits classroom instruction to students in kindergarten through third grade on sexual orientation or gender identity.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Diabetes management a growing concern for Ohio

According to federal statistics, about 10.5% of adults in Ohio have diabetes. It's a disease that can be managed and in some cases even prevented, but it's a complex subject. To that end, Spectrum News spoke to Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, to discuss the issue.
OHIO STATE
Bay News 9

California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Association of Realtors is apologizing for its role in pushing policies that drove racial segregation in the state, decades after the group put its money behind a proposition that overturned the state’s first fair housing law. What You Need To Know. Decades...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bay News 9

Abbott issues recall of certain ready-to-eat formulas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Abbott has issued a voluntary recall on certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed (RTF) liquid formula products, according to a statement from the company on Thursday. According to Abbott, the products are being recalled because a small percentage of bottles (less than...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

How VR meditation helps cool users' anxiety

With a pandemic, political turmoil and a looming climate crisis, the world has been an anxiety-filled place for the last few years. Rates of depression and anxiety shot up by 70% among California’s youth from 2016 to 2020. LA Times staff writer Todd Martin wrote about how turning to VR meditation has helped cool his own anxiety. Martens joined Lisa McRee on "LA Times Today" with his story.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bay News 9

It’s harvest season for Finger Lakes wineries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s harvest season for wineries across the Finger Lakes, working hard to move past the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s as busy as it is exciting at Three Brothers Wineries and Estates. “We’re bringing in fruit four to five days a week,” assistant winemaker Eli Bombard...

