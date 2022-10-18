ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

BPD: Teen with autism found dead, aunt and uncle charged with murder

By Alejandra Yanez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTdPF_0idtX5AA00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — An aunt and her common-law husband have been arrested on charges of murder after a teen with autism was found dead early Monday morning in Brownsville.

At about 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, Brownsville police responded to the 300 block of Center Drive regarding the unresponsive teen, according to Sgt Billy Killebrew, a public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department.

BPUB places its CEO on paid leave, following outcry stemming from Tenaska audit

Officers found a 15-year-old boy with autism who was dead upon their arrival. The criminal investigations unit is currently waiting on autopsy reports to determine the cause of death.

“However, based on the crime scene, there was foul play involved,” Killebrew told ValleyCentral on Tuesday.

The victim’s aunt, Julie Alexandria Brewington, 27, and her common-law husband, Noe Garza, 25, who had custody of the teenager at the time of his death, were arrested and charged with murder, Killebrew said.

Brewington and Garza have a bond of $5 million each.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

HSCO: Man fatally shot after crash; suspect and victim identified

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities arrested a man on Friday after witnesses reported seeing a driver shoot a passenger and then drive away, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. The Alton Police Department identified Yair De Jesus Perez Hernandez, 30, as the driver who they suspect fatally shot Sergio Cepeda, 42. Just before 1 […]
ALTON, TX
KXAN

Woman threatens man with a knife after couple had argued about text, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman is in custody after falsely accusing a man of physical violence, according to police. The woman identified as Dulce Garcia was arrested approximately at 3:45 a.m. Saturday at the 1900 block of Polk Street, as stated in a Brownsville Police Department release obtained by ValleyCentral. Officers responded to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Parents set up camera, discover healthcare worker striking disabled child

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a healthcare worker they allege slapped a disabled child several times and struck her with a book. Kathy Moses was arrested on charges of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person, a third-degree felony, Mission Police Department public information officer Investigator Art Flores told ValleyCentral. According to […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

CPS, Brownsville police investigating death of teen boy

Child Protective Services assigned a special investigator to work with the Brownsville Police Department to conduct a joint investigation in the death of a 15-year-old boy. The victim’s aunt and her common-law husband were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of the nonverbal teen with autism, Brownsville police said.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Update: 2-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Lasara

LASARA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In an update from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said a 2-year-old child died as a result of a gunshot wound in Lasara. At 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a residence at the intersection of 6th and Wells streets in reference to a child with a gunshot wound. While […]
LASARA, TX
ValleyCentral

Man slams puppy repeatedly against Stripes window, McAllen PD says

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after police say he repeatedly slammed a puppy into a store window in McAllen. Brian Peter Campbell, of McAllen, was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animal, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral stated that officers responded to a call at 11:35 […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man struck in hit-and-run near Whataburger

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in his 20s was struck by a driver in a hit-and-run late Wednesday night, police say. Sgt. Billy Killebrew, a public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, told ValleyCentral that the man “was struck by a car that fled the scene” near the Whataburger at the 1400 block […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Woman suspected of swiping stolen debit card

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who they allege attempted to use a stolen debit card. According to the Brownsville Police Department, Andraluz Christine Howard, 39, is suspected of attempting to use a stolen debit card at the 1300 block of Palm Boulevard on Oct. 10. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Willacy County Sheriff’s Office: 2-year-old boy dies following ‘accidental’ shooting in Lasara

A 2-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries following an “accidental” shooting in Lasara, the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Deputies with the sheriff’s department responded to a residence at the intersection of 6th and Wells streets Wednesday at around 1:47 p.m. where they tended to the child, who had a gunshot wound to his chest.
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP discovers 22 migrants in abandoned utility trailer

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents apprehended 22 migrants that were abandoned in a utility trailer, authorities said. Thursday, Oct. 20 On Thursday, Oct. 20, Weslaco Border Patrol agents were assisting the Pharr Police Department regarding a trailer that was suspected of smuggling migrants, a release from CBP stated. The Pharr […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg woman charged with brother’s murder, gets $1 million bond

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman accused of fatally shooting her brother while “allegedly playing” with a handgun is facing a charge of murder. Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin, 21, was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Arigullin was playing with a black handgun, which […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD unit involved in two-vehicle crash

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg police unit was involved in a car accident Tuesday afternoon. At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, an Edinburg police officer driving a black Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on McColl Road and approached a signal light. The unit attempted to make a left turn onto Freddy Gonzalez but was struck by […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy