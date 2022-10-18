It’s a few weeks ahead of Tatiana’s debut at Lincoln Center, and chef Kwame Onwuachi is busy rolling out some Gumbo Panade. “I probably have salmon scales under my fingertips,” says the chef, who has emerged from the kitchen of Tatiana, his forthcoming solo restaurant at the newly renovated David Geffen Hall. The reopening of the Lincoln Center building marks a homecoming for Onwuachi, who grew up in the Bronx, New York. An alum of the Culinary Institute, he went on to star as a contestant on “Top Chef” before opening two restaurants in Washington, D.C., including Kith and Kin, where...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO