Clear Alert: Bedford man still missing, believed to be in imminent danger, police say

A Bedford man who disappeared Oct. 5 was still missing Tuesday, officials said.

Thomas Toussaint was last seen in the 2300 block of L Don Dodson Drive in Bedford around 8:30 a.m., according to a Clear Alert issued for the 32-year-old.

Toussaint is described as a Black man who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

He is believed to be in imminent danger and without his medication. Anyone who has information about Toussaint’s whereabouts should call the Bedford police at 817-952-2127.

Texas’ Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert program assists law enforcement in finding missing adults who are believed to be in immediate danger.