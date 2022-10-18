ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, TX

Clear Alert: Bedford man still missing, believed to be in imminent danger, police say

By Harriet Ramos
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

A Bedford man who disappeared Oct. 5 was still missing Tuesday, officials said.

Thomas Toussaint was last seen in the 2300 block of L Don Dodson Drive in Bedford around 8:30 a.m., according to a Clear Alert issued for the 32-year-old.

Toussaint is described as a Black man who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

He is believed to be in imminent danger and without his medication. Anyone who has information about Toussaint’s whereabouts should call the Bedford police at 817-952-2127.

Texas’ Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert program assists law enforcement in finding missing adults who are believed to be in immediate danger.

dallasexpress.com

Local Man Allegedly Kills Father-in-Law With Machete

A 28-year-old man from North Richland Hills is facing a murder charge for allegedly stabbing his wife’s father repeatedly with a machete around the early hours of October 11, according to Bedford police. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Anthony Paul Chaffin, and his father-in-law, 41-year-old Jason Enos, reportedly got...
BEDFORD, TX
CBS DFW

Lake Worth police rescue severely injured woman held captive by abuser

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Lake Worth police officers saved a severely injured woman from her alleged abuser, Dewitt Guice, who was holding her captive. They arrested Guice, who officers described as a "habitual abuser," on Oct. 18. The 27-year-old was out of jail on bond with an ankle monitor for a previous domestic violence charge. Police said Guice also had prior arrests for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault, as well as a conviction for assault causes bodily injury."To the victims of domestic violence and the cowards who abuse – we're coming for you," said Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian....
LAKE WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Denton police searching for 11-year-old last seen exiting school bus

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Denton Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old named Audrey who got off her school bus but never made it home. She was last seen in the area of Lighthouse Dr. around 1 p.m. on Oct. 19. Audrey was wearing a pink shirt and a jean skirt. If you know anything about her whereabouts, please call (940) 349.8181. 
DENTON, TX
Fort Worth, TX
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

