‘Black Adam’ Has Biggest Opening Weekend of Dwayne Johnson’s Career As Leading Man
DC Comics fans know Black Adam, but in the wider moviegoing world, he’s a very obscure character. So when people showed up this weekend for the movie in large numbers, it wasn’t necessarily the droves and droves of Black Adam fans that made the movie a hit. It was Dwayne Johnson fans, looking for the chance to see their favorite play a comic-book hero for the first time.
The Guardian
Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis leads 2022 Aacta award nominations
Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis and ABC television series Mystery Road: Origin have swept this year’s Australian Academy of Cinema Television Arts (Aacta) awards, leading the way with 15 nominations each. Luhrmann’s musical biopic is nominated for best film, against Leah Purcell’s The Drover’s Wife and George Miller’s Three...
Ryan Coogler Describes ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Original Script
Before the death of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel had a totally different plan for a Black Panther sequel. The film initially revolved entirely around Boseman’s T'Challa. In fact, earlier versions of the movie’s script were structured completely differently from the current one. New trailers for the film show Wakanda...
Drake and 21 Savage Collab Album Her Loss Dropping Next Week
Without much fanfare, Drake and 21 Savage have announced their collaborative album, titled Her Loss, will be dropping next week. On Saturday (Oct. 22), Drake released the music video for the fan-favorite track "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 Savage, and at the end of the visual, revealed in typographic letters, "HER LOSS - ALBUM BY DRAKE AND 21 SAVAGE - OCTOBER 28, 2022." Subsequently, Republic Records, Drizzy's distribution label, shared a screenshot of the announcement on their Twitter account.
The Most Popular Horror Movies (And Where to Stream Them)
The only thing scarier than an immortal demon clown who feeds on your fears is trying to keep track of where your favorite horror movies are on streaming. It’s so hard! There’s just too many titles, and too many places to find streaming films these days. There are big streamers like Netflix and HBO Max, specialty sites like The Criterion Channel or Shudder (which, as an all-horror streaming service, is particularly valuable at this time of year), and even ad-supported hubs like Tubi or Pluto TV.
‘Black Adam’ Review: Bleak ‘Adam’ Brings Little to DC Universe
Dwayne Johnson has been connected to the Black Adam character for at least 15 years. Before he was a worldwide star, before he was a multimedia mogul with his own brands of tequila and energy drinks, before he owned an entire football league, Johnson was set to appear as the villain in an assortment of Shazam! projects. Directors and writers and even Shazams came and went. But Johnson was permanently linked with the film as its Black Adam.
‘Nope’ Announces Streaming Debut on Peacock
It won’t quite be here in time for Halloween, unfortunately, but if you’ve been waiting for streaming to watch Jordan Peele’s outstanding new horror movie Nope, it’s almost here. The film is coming exclusively to Peacock next month. Nope is Peele’s unique twist on an alien...
The Surprising Connection Between ‘She-Hulk’s K.E.V.I.N. and Kang
She-Hulk didn’t just break the fourth wall in its season finale; it smashed it into oblivion. The title character decided she did not care for the creative direction of her final episode and changed it by venturing through the Disney+ main menu, entering a Marvel making-of documentary, and then confronting her own show’s writing staff. Then she met with Marvel’s head honcho, Kevin — only it wasn’t the real Marvel’s Kevin Feige. It was “K.E.V.I.N.,” an elaborate artificial intelligence that determines the ultimate direction of the MCU.
