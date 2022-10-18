Read full article on original website
Horry County oceanfront condo owners claim evacuated building had known structural damage for years
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some people who own condos in an Horry County oceanfront condo building said the property managers ignored structural damage for years, resulting in residents being evacuated Oct. 7. The federal lawsuit compares the situation to a condo collapse in Florida — which left 98 people dead. The lawsuit claims the […]
counton2.com
Activists claim Charleston Co. administrator made threats during meeting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Racial Justice Network claims Charleston County Administrator Bill Tuten charged toward them during a meeting held at the Charleston County Government Building on Wednesday. Now, they say they want Tuten to resign or be fired. “It was a scene like I’ve never experienced...
counton2.com
No injuries reported after Georgetown County school bus crash
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown County School District (GCSD) bus was involved in a crash Friday following afternoon dismissal. According to the district, the bus was carrying 54 students from Waccamaw Elementary school. The crash happened on Waverly Road right in front of the school, after the bus...
abcnews4.com
Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
Florence Police Department network to go down for maintenance Thursday evening
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department network will go down Thursday evening for scheduled maintenance which will affect the department’s non-emergency lines. The maintenance is scheduled from 7 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday, according to the police department. Those who need to contact the department for non-emergencies should use the department’s alternate […]
Crash involving overturned vehicle injures 2 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County in which one of the vehicles overturned, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said “extrication operations” were needed after crews were dispatched at 7:59 a.m. Thursday to the crash in the area of Highway […]
Deputies investigating deadly late-night shooting in Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County sheriff’s deputies said a man is dead after a shooting that happened Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight in the area of Roberta Drive in Summerville, according to a release. Deputies say they found a victim being administered CPR by people on the scene. Dorchester County […]
abcnews4.com
Charleston Animal Society searching for emergency foster homes for dogs, puppies
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Animal Society is in need of emergency foster homes for dogs and puppies. Leaders put a call out for fosters to help out, giving the animals a home for two days or up to two weeks. If you can help with a...
counton2.com
Cool School: Ms. Rebecca Green
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Sunshine House on Leeds Avenue is truly a bright spot in North Charleston. News 2 got the chance to honor Ms. Rebecca Green who is celebrating 50 years with the Sunshine House. Speaking to Green’s coworkers, the impact that she has made, and continues...
counton2.com
CPD investigating armed robbery on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Friday night armed robbery on Johns Island. According to CPD, several individuals entered the La Tienda off of Maybank Highway and left with an undisclosed amount of money. CPD said that one of the suspects reportedly had...
Former News13 reporter reflects on 2011 confrontation with Raymond Moody
GEOREGTOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In 2011, then-News13 reporter Mason Snyder confronted Raymond Moody before Moody was officially named a person of interest, but just hours after his apartment was searched. Snyder: “Do you know anything about the missing teenager?”Moody: “No I do not.”Snyder: “Can you tell us where you were back in April of […]
counton2.com
NCPD investigating fatal shooting on Bailey Drive
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal Wednesday night shooting on Bailey Drive. According to NCPD, officers were sent to the area for a disturbance, which was later upgraded to a possible shooting. Arriving officers found a man who had been...
myrtlebeachsc.com
What Are the Most Dangerous Roads in Charleston?
South Carolina is one of the most dangerous states in the U.S. for motorists. According to a study published by Wall Street 24/7, SC is actually ranked the third-worst for roadway safety in the country. The fact that SC has a diverse range of roads, including eight-lane interstates, two-lane blacktop,...
Endangered woman missing from Myrtle Beach area found safe, Horry County Police Department says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An endangered woman missing from the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday afternoon was found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach man dies at hospital after being transported from Myrtle Beach jail
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a Myrtle Beach man died at a hospital after being taken there from the Myrtle Beach Police Department jail. According to the City of Myrtle Beach online records, Brandon Campbell, 30, was arrested for public intoxication Wednesday evening, just before 6:30 p.m.
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach committee recommends allowing wind-driven shading devices on the beach
Myrtle Beach’s beach advisory committee in a vote Wednesday asked city staff to come up with an ordinance to allow smaller wind-driven shading devices on the beach next year for a trial run. The committee asked staff to limit the size of the devices to no more than 80...
Florence County deputies investigate after guns stolen from cars
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are investigating after guns were recently stolen from several vehicles. A series of burglaries in the Pamplico and Johnsonville areas over the last few days resulted in guns and other valuables being stolen from cars, according to deputies. “Firearms pose a substantial risk to the community and […]
counton2.com
You can help Goose Creek design new banners for its Red Bank Road Arts Initiative
You can help Goose Creek design new banners for its Red Bank Road Arts Initiative. You can help Goose Creek design new banners for its …. You can help Goose Creek design new banners for its Red Bank Road Arts Initiative. ‘Drop, cover and hold on’: Millions practice earthquake …...
thefabricator.com
Sportsman Boats to open South Carolina plant
Sportsman Boats Manufacturing has announced that its Phenom Yachts subsidiary will build a $12 million factory in Summerville, S.C. The project is expected to create 149 jobs. Operations will begin in early 2023.
wfxb.com
Celebration Of Life Will Be Held For Brittanee Drexel in Murrells Inlet
On October 21st, a celebration of life will be held for Brittanee Drexel in Myrtle Beach. On Facebook, the family shared that they will thank the community for never giving up and will share memories of Brittanee. The event will be from 4:30p.m-7:30p.m at the Journey Church at the Inlet...
