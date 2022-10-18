ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
counton2.com

No injuries reported after Georgetown County school bus crash

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown County School District (GCSD) bus was involved in a crash Friday following afternoon dismissal. According to the district, the bus was carrying 54 students from Waccamaw Elementary school. The crash happened on Waverly Road right in front of the school, after the bus...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Florence Police Department network to go down for maintenance Thursday evening

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department network will go down Thursday evening for scheduled maintenance which will affect the department’s non-emergency lines. The maintenance is scheduled from 7 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday, according to the police department. Those who need to contact the department for non-emergencies should use the department’s alternate […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Crash involving overturned vehicle injures 2 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County in which one of the vehicles overturned, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said “extrication operations” were needed after crews were dispatched at 7:59 a.m. Thursday to the crash in the area of Highway […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating deadly late-night shooting in Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County sheriff’s deputies said a man is dead after a shooting that happened Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight in the area of Roberta Drive in Summerville, according to a release. Deputies say they found a victim being administered CPR by people on the scene. Dorchester County […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Cool School: Ms. Rebecca Green

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Sunshine House on Leeds Avenue is truly a bright spot in North Charleston. News 2 got the chance to honor Ms. Rebecca Green who is celebrating 50 years with the Sunshine House. Speaking to Green’s coworkers, the impact that she has made, and continues...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD investigating armed robbery on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Friday night armed robbery on Johns Island. According to CPD, several individuals entered the La Tienda off of Maybank Highway and left with an undisclosed amount of money. CPD said that one of the suspects reportedly had...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

NCPD investigating fatal shooting on Bailey Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal Wednesday night shooting on Bailey Drive. According to NCPD, officers were sent to the area for a disturbance, which was later upgraded to a possible shooting. Arriving officers found a man who had been...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

What Are the Most Dangerous Roads in Charleston?

South Carolina is one of the most dangerous states in the U.S. for motorists. According to a study published by Wall Street 24/7, SC is actually ranked the third-worst for roadway safety in the country. The fact that SC has a diverse range of roads, including eight-lane interstates, two-lane blacktop,...
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County deputies investigate after guns stolen from cars

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are investigating after guns were recently stolen from several vehicles. A series of burglaries in the Pamplico and Johnsonville areas over the last few days resulted in guns and other valuables being stolen from cars, according to deputies. “Firearms pose a substantial risk to the community and […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
thefabricator.com

Sportsman Boats to open South Carolina plant

Sportsman Boats Manufacturing has announced that its Phenom Yachts subsidiary will build a $12 million factory in Summerville, S.C. The project is expected to create 149 jobs. Operations will begin in early 2023.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy