Colton Point could play key role for Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After using a franchise-record 11 goalies last season, the Komets are hoping history does not repeat itself – and Colton Point should be a big part of that puzzle.

The 24-year old goaltender is expected to play a big role for the Komets this season, as the K’s open the new campaign Friday at the Indy Fuel.

Point was a fifth-round NHL draft pick by the Dallas Stars in 2016. He split last season between Idaho of the ECHL and Texas of the AHL.

