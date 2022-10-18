KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two 19-year-olds have been charged with the theft of around 75 firearms from Kansas City area gun stores. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that Deldrick Bryant and Benjamin Custis, both 19, both of Kansas City, have been charged via criminal complaint on charges related to the alleged theft of firearms. They have been charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed firearms dealer.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO