Kansas City, KS

Comments / 18

Roger
3d ago

One political party has always been known to be soft on criminals. That's an indisputable fact. George Soros and the soft-on-crime district attorneys he has paid for only multiply that label on the Demwitocrapic Party. They also own the "defund the police" movement.

Reply(3)
13
Chris Linder
3d ago

this is the same individual who was arrested for protesting in kc plaza he sued kcpd for 25k

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCTV 5

Shooting near I-35 and I-70 results in homicide

Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and the ballot in Johnson County shows it. ‘Jazz Birds’: Artist’s sax sculptures ready to soar over new KCI terminal. Updated: 3...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City teen charged with school shooting threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City teenager was accused of making a terroristic threat after sending a Snapchat message about a school shooting at Park Hill High School on Oct. 20. According to court documents, a school administrator alerted the School Resource Officer of a possible shooting threat...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Family violence leads to 16 arrests in Shawnee Co.

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – More than a dozen arrests were made by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week. On Oct. 19 the SNSO’s Fugitive Warrant Unit and Civil Process Unit took part in the 19th annual Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep, according to SNSO Public Relations Deputy Abigail Christian. This event […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Woman sentenced to 26 years for February Topeka home invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman has been sentenced to a little over 26 years behind bars for a Topeka home invasion. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Nichole Self was one of three suspects in a home invasion and robbery on February 1, 2022. The Shawnee...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Life-threatening shooting near northbound I-35 and Independence Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police responded to a life-threatening shooting call shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Dispatchers received a call about the shooting at 12:38 p.m. Scout footage from I-70 near Charlotte Street showed Kansas City Missouri Police Department officers blocking traffic in the area leading to the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Ottawa woman arrested after stabbing sister

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old girl in Ottawa was arrested Friday morning after allegedly stabbing her 25-year-old sister Thursday night. Officers with the Ottawa Police Department were dispatched to Advent Health Ottawa Thursday night at 10 p.m. to investigate after a 25-year-old woman arrived at the hospital with stab wounds.
OTTAWA, KS
AOL Corp

Woman shot dead in her car on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City after a woman was shot in a car. Officers were dispatched to I-35 and I-70 just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man sentenced to 12 years in 3-year-old’s shooting death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than five years after the fatal shooting of 3-year-old Marcus Haislip III, 30-year-old Derrick D. Wren Jr. was sentenced to 12 years for voluntary manslaughter. The sentencing that came in Friday morning included 10 years for two assault charges and five years for tampering...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office reports 16 arrests in national warrant sweep

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office was one of 64 law enforcement agencies across the nation to crack down on family violence this week. The Sheriff’s Office says it participated in the Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep Wednesday, making 16 arrests on 32 attempts for service. Deputies served 14 misdemeanor warrants for crimes related to family violence; along with six other misdemeanor warrants, a felony warrant, and a handful of protection orders.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two 19-year-olds charged for theft of 75 firearms from KC area gun stores

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two 19-year-olds have been charged with the theft of around 75 firearms from Kansas City area gun stores. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that Deldrick Bryant and Benjamin Custis, both 19, both of Kansas City, have been charged via criminal complaint on charges related to the alleged theft of firearms. They have been charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed firearms dealer.
KANSAS CITY, MO

