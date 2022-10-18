Read full article on original website
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersSenoia, GA
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
thecitymenus.com
Hilarious Christmas Classic with Dessert Opening in Carrollton on November 5
A delicious and hilarious time will be had by all who attend “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” presented by First Christian Church in Carrollton. With showings on November 5 and 6, this hilarious Christmas classic features a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant. They are faced with casting the Herdman kids, probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won’t believe the mayhem and the fun when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head on!
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta FORCE chosen RCO of the year
Members of Coweta FORCE were surprised at the National Recovery Month Celebration Luncheon hosted by the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse last month, said the director. “We were there as participants and we had taken several people who support us in the community along with our entire staff,” said Hank Arnold, founder and director of Coweta FORCE. “I remember when they were talking about the characteristics of the organization, I was looking around wondering who they could be talking about, because they sounded amazing.”
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PHOTOS: These animals are up for adoption in Clayton County
These cats and dogs are up for adoption through the Clayton County Animal Control. Each pet in this gallery is listed by their name and their ID number. For more information on each dog, please visit the Clayton County Animal Control Facebook page. If you are interested in a specific animal, please send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number.
Newnan Times-Herald
The Powerful Name of Jesus
Seven-year-old Joe sometimes comes to worship with his grandparents and listens very carefully, even answering my rhetorical questions. His parents told him recently he could have a cat, so he was pretty pumped. They asked, “What are you going to name your cat?”. He answered, “Dr. Chancey!”. They...
Newnan Times-Herald
Restaurant inspections
The Coweta Board of Environmental Health inspects all Coweta restaurants, schools and businesses that serve food several times each year. Food inspections can be conducted during any hours of operation or whenever food is being prepped in the permitted establishment. Inspections are made at varying times to ensure that the food service rules and regulations are being followed. Some establishments have hours after 5 p.m. Therefore, inspections will be conducted when risk factors can be observed for compliance. Inspectors wear hair nets during checks to protect the food, which is also a requirement for those working around open food.
Newnan Times-Herald
Arbor Springs evacuated due to burnt out HVAC unit, no injuries
Arbor Springs Elementary School was evacuated on Wednesday after a component in an HVAC unit burnt out, according to a letter from Principal Stephanie Golden. When the component burnt out, it produced smoke in the school’s K-2 hall, Golden wrote in her letter to parents, setting off the fire alarm.
Newnan Times-Herald
Old Newnan Hospital to be redeveloped?
There is a proposal to redevelop the old Newnan Hospital site, and the Newnan City Council will be formally introduced to this proposal at their Tuesday meeting. Mill Creek Residential has requested a rezoning of 34.497 acres of land at 60 Hospital Road from OI-1 (Low Density Office and Institutional District) to PDR (Planned Residential Development District) for the purpose of building a 221-unit residential development.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These cats are available for adoption in Butts County
Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens that came into the Butts County Animal Shelter prior to adoption. These are just a few of the cats available for adoption.
Newnan Times-Herald
50 Years Later: Remembering Bank of Coweta
What a day! On October 6, 1972, the Bank of Coweta had its grand opening and residents of Coweta County were lined up to get in for the prizes and to see the bank. The fifteen employees of the bank were very excited and anxious to help the prospective customers. Scott Wilson and the directors and officers of the bank were shaking hands and greeting everyone. It doesn't seem possible that it could have been 50 years ago!
atlantaagentmagazine.com
130-home build-to-rent community in the works for Stone Mountain
Atlanta homebuilder Paran Homes and Los Angeles-based real estate investor PCCP LLC are set to break ground on Heritage at Panola, a 130-unit, single-family build-to-rent community in Stone Mountain. Development of the 22.9-acre site, located at 1717 Panola Road, is underway; the community is expected to open in 2024. “This...
The World’s Largest Holiday Drive-Through With 2 Million Lights Is Coming To This Georgia City
There's no need to drive through your neighborhood looking for decorated houses to experience a Christmas light show in Atlanta anymore. World of Illumination's massive drive-through light show is coming back to Marietta this season and it will make you feel like you're inside a holiday wonderland. The theme of...
Newnan Times-Herald
Piedmont Newnan breaks ground on 50-bed expansion
Piedmont Newnan Hospital broke ground Wednesday morning for their new South Tower on their campus on Poplar Road. The tower is expected to be completed in spring 2024, and is Piedmont’s largest investment on the Poplar Road campus since moving there in 2012. At the time, the hospital was a 136-bed hospital.
Keith’s Corner BBQ Brunswick Beef Stew recipe
This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com. In preparation for the 10th celebration of the Atlanta Kosher Barbecue Festival this weekend, why not try a kosher dish of your own? Keith Marks, a multi-award winning barbecue pitmaster, founded Keith’s Corner BBQ in 2014, and has been serving up delicious […] The post Keith’s Corner BBQ Brunswick Beef Stew recipe appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Newnan Times-Herald
H. Richard Smith
Every student, no matter the age, deserves a champion – a teacher who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection and insists that they become the best that they can possibly be. The scientific genius, Albert Einstein, penned these words. “It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.”
Warmer, drier than normal winter expected across much of Georgia
A warmer and drier than normal winter is likely in store for most of Georgia, a new federal forecast released Thursday shows.
Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan takes care of business
The Newnan Lady Cougars meant business Wednesday night in the first round of the state high school volleyball playoffs. In front of a large and loud home crowd at the Max Bass Gymnasium, Newnan won in straight sets over Woodstock to advance to the second round. The final scores were...
Newnan Times-Herald
Ready for Action: Newnan family to play the Feud
A family from Newnan will be on the Family Feud on Monday. The Toole family of Newnan will make their first appearance on the long-running game show, in an experience that the team captain and mother Sally said was a “once in a lifetime experience.”. “It’s mind-blowing to see...
Two Newnan brothers, aged 11 and 14, making thousands on digital art
NEWNAN, Ga. — Two Newnan brothers have made thousands of dollars selling digital copies of their art online, and now they are traveling the county to teach others how to do the same. Most of the art hanging in Joey and Eric Uzar's art studio has already been sold,...
