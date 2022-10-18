Read full article on original website
Arizona election officials raise voter intimidation concerns regarding drop box watchers
Several law enforcement and election agencies are raising concerns about self-appointed poll watchers who are monitoring drop boxes, photographing voters and in some cases confronting them.Why it matters: Some people could be intimidated into not delivering their ballots.Driving the news: Arizona's Secretary of State's Office sent the U.S. Department of Justice a complaint filed by a voter who encountered the monitors when he and his wife delivered their ballots to a drop box in Mesa.The voter said people photographed them and their license plate, accused them of being "mules" and followed them while filming as they drove out of the...
Where slavery is on the ballot this November
This midterm elections, voters in five states will decide whether to remove from state constitutions language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments. The big picture: Over 150 years after the U.S. abolished slavery, nearly 20 state constitutions still allow forced labor as punishment for certain crimes. Context: Across...
NC Democrats challenge the residence of Republican in competitive Senate district
North Carolina Democrats are alleging a Republican state Senate candidate running in one of the most competitive seats does not live in the district he’s running in, as required by state law. In an election protest filed Wednesday, a self-described activist alleges District 18 candidate E.C. Sykes lives in a Raleigh rental home south of the district he's running to represent. As a result, Sykes is ineligible to run for election in the district, the protest argues. Context: Sykes, a Republican who ran in 2020 for NC Secretary of State, is running against Democrat Mary Wills Bode in a hotly...
Political Pulse: Democrats focus on abortion, voters not so much
Democratic candidates are returning to the issue of abortion as ballots arrive in mailboxes in Colorado. Yes, but: It's not the top issue for voters anymore. The economy and inflation are at the top of the list and abortion ranks below crime, new national polls show. Why it matters: The...
Midterm elections 2022: How to vote in Illinois
Illinois' midterm ballot features several big statewide races — including governor, attorney general and U.S. Senate — as well as important ballot measures. Why it matters: The 2022 election will determine whether the Democrats remain in control of the governor's mansion and the Illinois Supreme Court. And ballot...
2022 Voters' guide: Ohio
Election Day is Nov. 8 and Ohio's races could potentially impact the national political landscape. Why it matters: Voters will decide on three Ohio Supreme Court seats that could potentially flip the court from red to blue, as well as between the first woman governor or an incumbent. The winners will make consequential decisions about abortion, future elections and redistricting in our state. And Ohio's neck-and-neck Senate race could help decide which party has the majority in the U.S. Senate. How to vote in metro ColumbusDue to unconstitutional statewide redistricting this year, your district might have changed.Find your new...
2022 Voters' guide: Michigan
Michigan could capture America's attention Nov. 8, as several candidates running for statewide office are among hundreds of Republican candidates nationwide who do not accept President Joe Biden's election win as legitimate. Driving the news: GOP candidates across the state are focusing on high inflation, while Democrats are vowing to protect abortion and access to reproductive health care.Voting in Detroit: Polls are open on Election Day 7am–8pm. In-person early voting is available until Nov. 7 at 4pm. Registered voters can still apply for absentee ballots online or by mail until Oct. 25.Those who request an absentee ballot can return it...
Thousands of Floridians are affected by long COVID
Nearly a third of Americans who know they've had COVID say they've also experienced the often disabling aftereffects known as long COVID, according to recent CDC data. Driving the news: The rate of those reporting long COVID symptoms was highest in West Virginia (49%), compared with the state with the lowest rate of people reporting long COVID: Vermont (22%), Axios' Tina Reed writes.
Mass. auditor hopefuls reckon with questions on their past
Both the Democrat and the Republican vying to become the state's top fiscal watchdog are dismissing stories from their pasts that have raised questions about their fitness for office. Driving the news: Before her career in politics, Democratic auditor candidate state Sen. Diana DiZoglio worked as a youth counselor at...
Midterm elections 2022: Voting in Washington state
Election Day is Nov. 8. Here's what you need to know about how to vote and what's on the ballot in Washington state.Why it matters: Control of Congress is at stake in this year's midterm elections, as is a potential change in who oversees Washington's mail-in voting system.About 83% of seats in the state legislature are also on the ballot, along with local measures that could change how Seattleites vote in the future.Voting in Washington stateYou can register to vote or update your address online or by mail through Oct. 31. After that, registration changes can be made in person...
Walz, Jensen clash in only televised Minnesota governor's race debate
DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP challenger Scott Jensen faced off in the first and only televised debate of the general election Tuesday night. As expected, the rivals traded barbs — and blame — on issues like abortion, crime, and the stalemate over spending the state surplus. Zoom...
MTV teams with Florida college students to get out the vote
College students across South Florida are expanding voting access on their campuses ahead of the midterm elections, thanks in part to reality show hitmaker MTV. Why it matters: 90% of U.S. college campuses had no early voting options in 2020, and 74% of campuses didn't didn't have any in-person voting options on Election Day either, according to research shared with Axios from MTV and Duke University data science master's students.
The growing international grad workforce
Data: Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement data received August 2017 through a Freedom of Information Act request; Chart: Axios Visuals In our latest public records deep dive, we're looking at how international students — a growing piece of Michigan's workforce — can help narrow the state's talent gap.Why it matters: Knowing more about international graduates of Michigan universities is crucial for informing policymakers and employers in order to help keep them from leaving the state, according to research released by Global Detroit. These grads fill open jobs and contribute innovation, among other benefits. What's happening: Global...
Minnesota schools are still understaffed, especially for special education
Massive staff shortages in some public school districts in Minnesota have delayed a return to normal for many kids. Driving the news: Minneapolis Public Schools has 650 vacant positions, reports the Star Tribune, and parents and teachers are calling for help.St. Paul Public Schools were down 300 positions heading into the school year, according to Sahan Journal.Why it matters: Many parents hoped that schools would operate like they did pre-pandemic so their kids could get back on track. But the Star Tribune report paints a chaotic picture.Minneapolis is down 135 special education staff.One father of a child with autism said...
What a Kroger/Albertsons grocery merger would mean for Valley shoppers
A planned merger between Kroger and Albertsons would consolidate two of the biggest companies in the Valley's grocery store market.Yes, but: It's unclear exactly what a merger would mean for Arizona shoppers. Driving the news: Kroger, which owns Fry's Food Stores, and Albertsons, which owns Safeway, announced on Oct. 14 that they planned to merge, Axios' Nathan Bomey reported. Why it's important: If federal officials don't block the merger, it would consolidate two of the most dominant grocery store chains in Arizona, which account for more than 40% of the market in the Valley and more than 44% statewide. Albertsons...
Barilla faces lawsuit over its Iowa-made pastas
Some people aren't very happy that Barilla, which advertises itself as Italian, may be a bit more Iowa-talian. Driving the news: Pasta purchasers Matthew Sinatro and Jessica Prost sued Barilla over the company's claim that its noodles are made in Italy. The company's logos show Italian flag colors and the...
RSV and other children's respiratory illnesses are rising in Colorado
Data: CDC; Chart: Alayna Alvarez/AxiosChildren's Hospital Colorado is filling up with sick kids as cases of respiratory illnesses — particularly respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV — climb nationwide.Why it matters: There's no vaccine for the contagious virus, which can be dangerous in young children and the elderly. What's happening: RSV — which includes symptoms like coughing, wheezing and fever — peaks during colder months. But this year's season started early and has higher than usual case counts, says Kevin Messacar, a doctor at Children's Hospital Colorado.Pediatricians are also noticing an uptick in influenza cases, indicating an early start to flu...
The Twin Cities' newest, scariest haunted house
A brand new haunted house in Inver Grove Heights has become the place to go for the Twin Cities' most terrifying Halloween experience. State of play: Nowhere Haunted House, a year-round haunted attraction that opened this month, is now the home of the only 18+ haunt in the metro. "Insomnia,"...
Three Utah pumpkin patches to visit before Halloween
Last October my farm-raised, Midwestern parents came out to visit, so I said "Let's all go to the pumpkin patch!" What we found: A Harry Potter-ish village with actors, a terrifyingly elaborate haunted barn, and performers break-dancing under strobe lights. "When you said we were going to a pumpkin patch,...
4 places to grab lunch for under $12 in Tampa Bay
POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $12 or less. What's on the menu: Take your pick of over a dozen different Jewish-inspired sandwiches and other cuisine. Cost: Hot dogs ($7), salad sandwiches ($8.50),...
