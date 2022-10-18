ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

Stone carvings — 2,700 years old — unveiled at archaeological site in Iraq, experts say

By Aspen Pflughoeft
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14T1LF_0idtUpdI00

After four years of excavations, researchers unveiled a first-of-its kind archaeological park in Iraq.

An ancient irrigation canal, stretching over 6 miles and lined with stone carvings , winds its way through the Faida archaeological park , according to a news release from the Kurdish-Italian Faida Archaeological Project and University of Udine. The complex opened on Oct. 16 and became the first dedicated archaeological park of its kind in Iraq.

Archaeologists unveiled 13 stone reliefs throughout the park. Experts say they were carved around 700 B.C. during the time of Assyrian King Sennacherib or his father, King Sargon II.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jghRk_0idtUpdI00
A view of the Faida Archaeological Park in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. Photo from the Kurdish-Italian Faida Archaeological Project and the University of Udine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQZNu_0idtUpdI00
A stone carving along the side of the canal. Photo from the Kurdish-Italian Faida Archaeological Project and the University of Udine

The stone carvings – each about 16 feet long and just over 6 feet tall – show the same scene over and over again, the park said and AFP reported. The scene shows a parade of the seven main Assyrian deities book-ended by unidentified Assyrian kings, experts said.

From right to left, the Assyrian gods are: Ashur, riding a dragon or horned lion; his wife Mullissu on a decorated throne; Sin, the moon god, on a horned lion; Nabu, the god of wisdom, riding a dragon; the sun god Shamash; the weather got Adad; and Ishtar, the goddess of love and war.

The figures march the same direction that water would flow through the canal, but today the carvings preside over a dry and dusty landscape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Y35W_0idtUpdI00
A diagram of the figures depicted in the stone carvings. Diagram from the Kurdish-Italian Faida Archaeological Project and the University of Udine

The 2,700-year-old stone carvings have survived everything from weathering and vandalism to illegal excavations and war, experts said. The Faida archaeological site aims to protect and preserve the “unique” site against future damage, researchers said.

Modern-day Iraq is home to some of the world’s earliest civilizations, including the Assyrians, Sumerians, and Babylonians.

Faida is about 285 miles northeast of Baghdad and located in Kurdistan, an autonomously governed region of Iraq.

Google Translate was used to translate the news release from the Kurdish-Italian Faida Archaeological Project and University of Udine.

Ancient city with ‘massive’ palace emerges from lake in drought-stricken Iraq

Underwater salt kitchens reveal how ancient Mayans worked from home 1,300 years ago

From mythology to history? Archaeologists find sanctuary of Poseidon on Greek hilltop

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Miami Herald

Belen Jesuit

Address, phone and website: 500 SW 127th Ave., Miami, FL 33184, https://www.belenjesuit.org/. Application deadline: Nov. 11, 2022, for 6th Grade, Nov. 18, 2022, for 9th Grade. Most recent annual student performance scores: 1275 average SAT score (equivalent 27 ACT)
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
36K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy