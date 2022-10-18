Read full article on original website
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson eyes NFL ownership
NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is reportedly pursuing an ownership stake in the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders that would set a record valuation for the sports franchise, Semafor reports. Why it matters: NFL franchises are some of the most valuable assets in the world. 16 NFL franchises are worth...
