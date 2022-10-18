Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta Homelessness Regional Action Plan Virtual Meeting
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Please join the City of Goleta, Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT), and CityNet next Monday, October 24, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. for a virtual meeting to discuss the Goleta Homelessness “Regional Action Plan.” Community members are invited to attend this monthly meeting to raise insights or concerns regarding the impacts of homelessness, and to work on collaborative responses.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Probation Department Awarded Grant to Supervise People with Multiple DUI Convictions
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA MARIA, CA) – The Santa Barbara County Probation Department received. funds for an intensive probation supervision program for high-risk DUI offenders with. multiple DUI convictions. The $178,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) will...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Foundation Awards $60K Grant to UCSB’s Healing Space
This story first appeared at UCSB’s The Current. Two years ago, the Gevirtz School at UC Santa Barbara created the Healing Space, a unique therapy training clinic dedicated to providing racially-informed behavioral health services to Black community members impacted by racial trauma. At the Healing Space, situated within the...
Lompoc mayor appointed to leadership role in power agency
The mayor of Lompoc will take on a leadership role in the Northern California Power Agency, city officials announced Thursday.
Santa Barbara Independent
Call For Mural Artists in Santa Barbara and Ventura County
The Latinx Arts Project/Artes de Proyecto Latinx in Carpinteria is looking for regional artists to. submit designs for a new mural. The theme of this mural will be celebrating the past, present,. and future of Latinx culture in Carpinteria. Artists from Ventura or Santa Barbara Counties are. encouraged to submit...
calcoastnews.com
Multiple overdoses, one death at Santa Barbara County Jail
Three inmates allegedly overdosed, and one died at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria this week. [KSBY]. On Wednesday night, custody deputies discovered an unconscious inmate. Staff then provided the inmate multiple doses of naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids. The inmate is now recovering.
vidanewspaper.com
2 running for District 2 in Oxnard
Oxnard City Council’s District 2 election will feature a repeat of last year’s special election, with incumbent Gabe Teran facing off against Riverpark resident Tai Hartley. “I’ve been on the council since 2021, now I want to continue the work,” Teran said, explaining that he wants to see...
Jury decides Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s use of force against Cameron Ely in 2019 was justified
A federal jury recently decided that the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office's use of force in a fatal 2019 shooting where actor Ron Ely's 30-year-old son, Cameron Ely, was shot by deputies was lawful and justified. The post Jury decides Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s use of force against Cameron Ely in 2019 was justified appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Leadership change proposed for Santa Maria's animal shelter
Santa Barbara County Animal Services currently runs the Santa Maria Animal Center, but the city is looking at other options as projected costs continue to rise.
Santa Barbara Independent
Adriana Mezic and Angela Ramirez to Co-Chair Event for Jodi House
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, Calif., October 20, 2022 – Jodi House is proud to announce that Adriana Mezic and Angelica Ramirez will serve as co-chairs for ‘An Evening to Explore Jodi House at MOXI’ an event to benefit Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.
crimevoice.com
Arrest for Criminal Threats Against Thousand Oaks Superintendent
October 17, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca – As if those dedicated to education of the younger generation in the nation’s public school systems don’t have enough to worry about now that schools are back in session following a year of Covid-related dramatics, there appear to be some individuals who lack any level of appreciation for the efforts of teachers and school administrators.
Santa Barbara Independent
Isla Vista Community Services District Is Gearing Up for Halloween
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is supporting community partners through a Halloween grant program to create a safe and fun Halloween weekend in Isla Vista. The criteria to host an event include being open to the public, family-friendly, and promoting a positive, safe, and healthy environment. The goal is to provide an array of events to draw people away from private parties and provide a safe space to have a fun Halloween. All pop-up events will follow Santa Barbara County’s festival ordinance.
Santa Barbara Independent
￼Old Spanish Days Announces 2023 Leadership Team for 99th Fiesta
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 20, 2022 – Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the leadership team for Fiesta 2023. The elected team includes the Executive Committee composed of: El Presidente David Bolton; El Primer Vice Presidente Brian Schwabecher; El Segundo Vice Presidente Fritz Olenberger; La Secretaria Stephanie Petlow; and El Tesorero Colin Hayward. The elected Division Chiefs are: Division Chief of Celebrations Janice Howell; Division Chief of Dance & Entertainment Patricia Oreña; Division Chief of External Relations Angelique Davis; Division Chief of Marketplaces Andrea Caplan; Division Chief of Pageantry Tony Miller.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara City College Opens Dream Center for Undocumented Students
Santa Barbara City College unveiled its new Dream Center this week, celebrating Undocumented Student Week of Action with a grand opening on Wednesday in the Campus Center. The Dream Center will provide a space for undocumented students — or “dreamers,” those students eligible for state financial aid through the California Dream Act — to receive legal, academic, and financial assistance along with access to other resources and is part of SBCC’s Office of Equity, Diversity, and Cultural Competency.
Santa Barbara Independent
Best of Santa Barbara® 2022
See all of the winners in our “Best of Santa Barbara® 2022” cover here. “This award is particularly special considering we had to not only try and survive as a business through COVID; more importantly, we were tasked with trying to keep our children safe. We never closed during the pandemic. We shifted our focus and became a provider for those families that needed to work,” says owner Rob Lauderdale. “We are all back in school now and better overall having gone through those difficult times. Regardless of our best plans, we would not be in business if it was not for the Hope School District allowing us to lease our room, our amazing families who trust us every day with their children, and the awesome team at Mr. Rob’s Place.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Albert Louis Terres
Albert “Al” Louis Terres—a longtime resident of both Goleta, CA, and Grants Pass, OR—passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. He was born on October 6, 1935, to the late Diego Terres, Sr., and Maria Fernandez Terres in Santa Barbara, CA. Al is survived by...
Business owners and landlords speak out as work is set to begin on the Olive Mill Rd. roundabout
Construction begins on the new Olive Mill Rd. roundabout Nov. 4. Work will take place day and night. The post Business owners and landlords speak out as work is set to begin on the Olive Mill Rd. roundabout appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara News-Press to end newspaper delivery
A notice went out with the daily Santa Barbara News-Press paper Thursday morning letting readers know that their daily papers will no longer be delivered directly by the News-Press. The post Santa Barbara News-Press to end newspaper delivery appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the nine most expensive homes sell for in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $3.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.7 million. The average price per square foot was $1,022.
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Cannabis Warts: Will They Ever End?
SPRAY MISTY FOR ME: When it comes to cannabis, I’ve been accused by all the warring parties of being knee-deep in the hip pocket of the other side. Personally, I’ve always considered myself an agnostic where cannabis is concerned. Translated, that means I try to avoid the crazies. The problem here is that everyone’s crazy. After watching the county supes in action two weeks ago — on yet another appeal about an expanded greenhouse operation in Carpinteria — maybe I am too.
