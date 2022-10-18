Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Bill O’Reilly Rips Tucker for Interviewing Kanye: ‘Who Cares!’
Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly on Wednesday criticized Tucker Carlson for airing a lengthy interview with Kanye West, saying the rapper isn’t a newsworthy figure. On Newsmax, host Eric Bolling began the segment by noting how antisemitic comments West made during the interview had been edited out from what was shown on Tucker Carlson Tonight. Bolling cited The Daily Beast’s report Monday that Fox executives are “full-on freaked out” about the leak of those unaired clips. He then turned to O’Reilly for his take on the saga.
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
AOL Corp
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Biden taken aback by multiple reporters suggesting oil reserve release is meant to help Democrats
President Biden appeared taken aback at reporters suggesting tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was politically motivated with the midterms weeks away.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Conor Kennedy, RFK's grandson and Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, says he went to fight in Ukraine and was 'willing to die there'
Kennedy said he was sent to the northeastern front of the Ukraine war because he learned how to fight quickly, and was "willing to die there."
Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
Daily Beast
Tucker Sucks Up to Bannon After Sentencing: ‘You’re a Brave Man’
After being sentenced Friday to four months in prison for not complying with subpoenas from the House Jan. 6 Committee, Trump ally Steve Bannon had his first post-sentencing interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight, where the namesake host applauded how “brave” Bannon is. “People who say four months in...
Daily Beast
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is the Brawler the MAGA Base Wants
Marjorie Taylor Greene “came out of nowhere” to become one of the Republican Party’s most influential powerhouses, journalist and author Robert Draper, who writes for The New York Times Magazine, tells host Andy Levy in this week’s episode of The New Abnormal. Draper describes how Greene,...
Daily Beast
Russian Defense Adviser Accidentally Throws Putin Under the Bus in Live Interview
Russia has denied using Iranian-made drones to target civilians in Ukraine and gone so far as repainting some of the weapons to make them appear Russian-made—but a defense adviser just let the cat out of the bag in a disastrous live TV interview. Ruslan Pukhov, a defense analyst and member of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Public Council, sat down with RBC for a segment on the weapons being used in Ukraine and apparently had no idea he was on an open mic. He told the TV hosts not to “rock the boat too much” with questions about the Iranian drones since “we all know they are Iranian but the authorities will not admit it.” The hosts appeared flummoxed and a sudden glint of alarm could be seen in Pukhov’s eyes as he seemed to realize his mistake. In subsequent comments to Russian media, Pukhov claimed to have no memory of making the comments and suggested it may have been a set-up. “Unfortunately, I don’t remember … After COVID my brain is bad.” It was not clear when the interview was broadcast, but Meduza noted that RBC for some reason did not post its Wednesday version of the program online.
Daily Beast
Want to Help Iranian Protesters? Lift the Sanctions.
Ordinary Iranians have been putting their lives on the line to oppose theocracy and gender apartheid. After the apparent murder of a Kurdish woman by the “guidance patrol” (Iran’s religious police force), weeks of protests have been met with “bullets, metal pellets, gruesome beatings, killings, abductions, and disappearances.”
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Trump did not sign an order to deploy...
Daily Beast
Court Rules Sen. Graham Must Testify in Georgia Election Probe
A federal appeals court ruled Thursday Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) must testify in front of a Georgia grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempts to meddle with the state’s election results. Graham’s lawyers had asked the judge to block the subpoena due to his status as a current senator, but the court said he “failed to demonstrate that this approach will violate his rights.” The South Carolina senator has been under investigation for calls he reportedly made to Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger allegedly trying to overturn the election results in the Biden-won state. Graham can still appeal the ruling and also ask the Supreme Court to step in.
Daily Beast
‘Terrible Message’: New York City Tech Chief Reportedly Carries Gun to Work
New York City’s chief technology officer, Matt Fraser, reportedly regularly carries a gun to work, a move that’s directly at odds with Mayor Eric Adam’s outspokenness on the Supreme Court’s decision that gutted gun laws in the state. The code of conduct for the city’s previous tech infrastructure department prohibited carrying guns on the department’s property, vehicles, and equipment—but it’s unclear what the current policy allows. Adams combined the former Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications with several other offices to create the Office of Technology & Innovation that Fraser heads. The mayor’s spokesperson, Kayla Mamelak, said Frase is “a seasoned veteran of the NYPD and has had a license to carry for nearly a decade,” but disputed that he has “openly carried” a gun since assuming his role. Fraser worked for the NYPD as a civilian, most recently as its chief information officer.
