UFC 280 'Embedded,' No. 2: Team Makhachev walks right past Team Oliveira

By MMA Junkie Staff
 3 days ago
The UFC is back with its latest pay-per-view and a return to Abu Dhabi, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 280 takes place Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.

The main event is a vacant lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC), who was stripped of the belt when he missed weight in May, and Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC), who has won 10 straight and hasn’t lost in more than seven years.

The co-main event is a bantamweight title fight between champ Aljamain Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) and ex-titleholder T.J. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC). In addition, Sean O'Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) takes on former champ Petr Yan (16-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) in a key bantamweight bout.

The second episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

121,726 views Oct 18, 2022 Islam Makhachev gets a visit from Hasbulla Magomedov. Charles Oliveira celebrates his birthday. Champ Aljamain Sterling pushes himself. Sean O’Malley steps outside his comfort zone. The headliners cross paths in the hotel lobby. UFC 280 is on Saturday, October 22.

Also watch:

  • UFC 280 ‘Embedded,’ No. 1: ‘Pink poodle coming to kill the little Russian’

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 280.

