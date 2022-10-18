MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians are split on the fate of the Mid-South Coliseum after Mayor Jim Strickland announced plans to build a new soccer stadium in its place. The venue hosted a wide range of events from graduations to concerts to wrestling. Some feel it is an important venue full of memories that need to be preserved, while others believe it is an eyesore that should be torn down.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO