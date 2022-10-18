Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Strickland hopes to keep professional sports teams in Memphis with $684M stadium renovations plan
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A great turnout for the Memphis Grizzlies’ home opener game Wednesday night. Thousands of fans packed FedExForum and the plaza for the game. It comes after recent talks of stadium renovations here in Memphis. Earlier this week, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland proposed a nearly $700...
actionnews5.com
Memphis sports hall of famers share vision for the future
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Sports Hall of Fame gained 27 new names Thursday night, and the list is a who’s who of top athletes, coaches and contributors. The Memphis Sports Council and Memphis Tourism hosted the Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the newly remodeled Renasant Convention Center in downtown Memphis.
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever Week 10
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The race to the playoffs is on as the high school football regular season winds down across the Mid-South. Our game of the week featured a huge showdown between region rivals in Bartlett. The Panthers and Collierville came in tied along with Houston at 4-1 in...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Homicide rate data shows Memphis may have turned a corner | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are some revealing numbers when it comes to how cities are dealing with their homicide rates. For once, Memphis isn't on a top 10 list that nobody wants to be on. WalletHub analyzed the data for all the major cities and found Memphis isn't struggling as much as other cities in terms of where homicides are spiking.
Covington Leader
Friday night previews for Brighton, Covington, Munford and Tipton-Rosemark
For two local teams, their playoff hopes are on the line tonight. The other two are tuning up for the postseason. Here’s a quick look at tonight’s games for Brighton, Covington, Munford and TRA. What: Munford (8-0 overall, 4-0 Region 8-5A) vs. Kingsbury (1-7, 0-4) Where: Munford. When:...
This former Grizzlies player will be featured at the 2022 Memphis Indie Film Festival
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Grind City Media announced Thursday the documentary that followed Zach Randolph’s time in Memphis has been selected to participate in this year’s Indie Memphis Film Festival. “#50ForDaCity” will be featured in the “hometowner” category of the festival and screened Sunday, October 23 at 1:30...
Memphians split over planned destruction of the Mid-South Coliseum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians are split on the fate of the Mid-South Coliseum after Mayor Jim Strickland announced plans to build a new soccer stadium in its place. The venue hosted a wide range of events from graduations to concerts to wrestling. Some feel it is an important venue full of memories that need to be preserved, while others believe it is an eyesore that should be torn down.
Collierville, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
desotocountynews.com
Chargers continue to lead First Four prep football teams
Southaven solidified its spot as the top high school football team in DeSoto County with this week’s DeSoto County News First Four. The Chargers kept the number one position after last Friday’s 27-0 shutout of Olive Branch in the annual Backyard Brawl. Southaven has now won seven straight games to start the season and play at Lewisburg this week.
Memphis schools HR chief placed on leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief of human resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools has reportedly been placed on leave. Friday, MSCS confirmed that Yolanda Martin has been placed on paid administrative leave. MSCS released a statement Friday evening. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our ongoing efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS […]
Black photographer Ernest Withers, a hero until he wasn’t
Meet Ernest Withers, civil rights photographer, and FBI informant. “The Picture Taker” reveals the man and motives behind the iconic images. Withers was an Army vet, a police officer, a photographer, and it was later learned that he cooperated with the FBI on securing photos of everyday Memphis citizens and those who were committed to justice for Blacks.
actionnews5.com
Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are...
actionnews5.com
‘It is a significant problem in Memphis’: Pediatrician talks lead poisoning risk for Mid-South children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Bonheur Pediatrician Dr. Jason Yaun joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how lead exposure can impact a child’s health. “It is a significant problem in Memphis,” Dr. Yuan said. “A lot of it is due to...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Memphis
Memphis, Tennessee, is a vibrant and exciting city. It also has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods. The famous Beale Street, Memphis, TN.Image by Bruce Emmerling from Pixabay.
Cohen, Kustoff agree on fix for housing problem in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Experts agree: There is not enough quality, affordable housing in Memphis. The WREG Problem Solvers have covered issues all over the city where renters tell us they’re frustrated. “I would just love to have a maintenance man when I need it,” said Gloria Cochran at the Garden View apartments. “You wouldn’t like […]
localmemphis.com
Memphis police to host drive-thru steering wheel lock giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department will host a drive-thru steering wheel lock giveaway Wednesday, October 26. According to the department, the giveaway will be at 3430 Austin Pea Highway from 1-3 p.m. One lock per car will be provided while supplies last to any Memphis resident that goes to the giveaway.
WBBJ
Check donation honors Eliza Fletcher
JACKSON, Tenn. — Representatives from a local organization are keeping a fellow runner’s legacy alive, one step at a time. The Jackson Road Runners presented Fleet Feet Jackson with a donation to the Dream Center of Jackson in memory of Eliza Fletcher. On Sept. 2, Fletcher was jogging...
Aspiring Memphis rapper "Lil Q" on the rise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This October we are celebrating local musicians in the Memphis area. LaQuinceya "Lil Q" Wilson is a 17 year old basketball player from Kirby High School. She won the Mic Drop Talent Showcase back in May, that was hosted by Stax Music Academy. Her reward for winning that showcase was $500, studio time with Young Avenue Sound, digital distribution, and a professionally written artist bio by Jared Jay Boyd of WYXR radio station.
wknofm.org
Civil Wrongs, Episode 1: A Lynching in Memphis
This report is a collaboration between WKNO and the Institute for Public Service Reporting at the University of Memphis. 105 years ago, on a Tuesday morning, thousands of people headed to the outskirts of Memphis to watch a man be burned alive. It was just one of many brutal lynchings of the era, but also one covered in great detail by the media.
TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
