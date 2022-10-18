Former South Windsor warehouse supervisor gets 3 years for stolen guns

A former $58,000-a-year supervisor at the R+L Carriers warehouse on Sullivan Avenue in South Windsor was sentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison for possessing items stolen from the warehouse – including two 9mm pistols from a pallet of 50 – and possessing an unrelated gun illegally.

DEFENDANT: Shameik Camara, 33, who most recently lived in Hartford

GUILTY PLEAS: Theft from an interstate shipment, possession of guns after being convicted of a felony

SENTENCE: Three years in prison, followed by three years’ supervised release

Shameik Camara, 33 – who grew up primarily in the Manchester area, according to his lawyer, but most recently lived in Hartford – received the sentence from Judge Sarah A.L. Merriam in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport.