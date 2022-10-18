ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylors Falls, MN

Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls is first ski hill to open in North America

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1peumh_0idtUIwf00
BringMeTheNews

Wild Mountain Ski Area in Taylors Falls opened for the season on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Courtesy of Wild Mountain Inc.

Wild Mountain Ski Area in Taylors Falls opened Tuesday, claiming the mantle of being the first ski hill to open for the season in North America in the process.

The earliest opening in the ski hill's history happened ten years ago on Oct. 7, according to Wild Mountain President Sara Larsen. Tuesday's opening marked the second earliest date, with another Oct. 18 opening on the books in 1992.

"Our snowmaking team hustled the last two nights, and successfully made enough snow for us to open to the public," Larsen wrote.

Wild Mountain will be open from noon until 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday before beginning regular season hours from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. starting Thursday.

Improvements for the 2022/2023 season (courtesy of Wild Mountain).

Wild Mountain operates on 100% clean energy and is the only CarbonNeutral Certified ski resort in North America, according to its website.

Season passes for the 2022/2023 season are on-sale for $439 through Nov. 14 and $459 afterwards. Season-long night passes to be used after 4 p.m. are available for $159.

Find all ticket information here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
River Falls Journal

Photos: Spacious house on 4 acres for sale in River Falls

This home feels like an escape. It is peacefully situated between farm land, trees and pastures. The property features a fully fenced back yard, a separate outdoor kennel and a neighboring ranch. Inside enjoy an open floor plan. The main living space has a large living room with a beautiful...
RIVER FALLS, WI
ccxmedia.org

Sierra Plans Saturday Opening in Maple Grove

Maple Grove will celebrate the grand opening of Sierra on Saturday, the latest store to open in the northwest suburbs. Sierra will open to the public at 8 a.m. Saturday with a ribbon-cutting celebration at 7:45 a.m. The discount outdoor retailer takes the place of the former LifeWay Christian book store on Elm Creek Boulevard.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
mprnews.org

First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday

It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis' Red Table Meat Co. to close after 8 years

The Kieran Folliard's Food Building in northeast Minneapolis. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Red Table Meat Co., a maker of high-quality cured meats in northeast Minneapolis, has announced plans to end its operations at the end of the year. Mike Phillips founded the company in 2014, working with Minnesota farmers raising...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota

(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Runway at MSP Airport reopens after 6 week closure

One of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's runways reopened on Monday after a six-week restoration project. The Metropolitan Airports Commission announced that Runway 17/35 is back in action having closed for "safety area restoration work" adjacent to the runway on Sept. 6. Since then, aircraft taking off and landing have been...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Rothy's opens 15th store nationwide at the Galleria

Rothy's opened at the Galleria in Edina on Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Rothy's. Rothy's opened at the Galleria in Edina on Friday, marking the washable shoe brand's 15th brick-and-mortar location nationwide. The sustainable brand, founded in 2012 and launched in 2016, sells shoes, bags and accessories made from recycled...
EDINA, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
81K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy