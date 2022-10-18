Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net
The unemployment of so many Americans with long COVID, a lack of a social safety net for many of them, and a labor market turning in favor of employers could collide to create wider economic problems. The post Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Big money from corporate America could mean wins for "Big Lie" candidates
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. With just over two weeks until Election Day, warnings about the significance of state-level races are stacking up, especially given a pending Supreme Court case and corporate leaders pouring cash into campaigns backed by Donald Trump.
