WBAY Green Bay
Hospitals seeing more children with respiratory virus
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin, like the rest of the nation, is seeing an uptick in cases of a virus that is usually seen in very young children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of RSV across the country have nearly tripled in the past two months.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Dermatology clinic opens on Crooks Avenue in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — Residents of Kaukauna and surrounding communities have a new option to get annual skin exams, cancer screenings and treatment for a variety of skin conditions and skin disorders. Forefront Dermatology, a growing dermatology practice owned and operated by physicians has opened its clinic at 2700 Crooks Avenue,...
New ThedaCare program reveals connection
New ThedaCare program keeping Theda Clark’s legacy alive revealed a connection between Theda and the head of the program.
wearegreenbay.com
Officials provide updates on Menominee, Michigan Warehouse fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – Officials are releasing more information on the Menominee Michigan warehouse fire that took place earlier in October. “As a business and real estate owner fire is our second worst nightmare, “said Cynthia Kuber, KK Integrated Logistics President. The fire took place on Thursday, October...
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s a lot of coordination’: Brown County first responders practice active shooter training
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – They say practice makes perfect, and the Green Bay Police Department is sharpening its skills when it comes to tactical situations after running through police active response training. Joined by other Brown County police and fire departments, the agencies focused on coordinating a response...
spectrumnews1.com
Delayed dental care among factors driving up patient numbers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — These are busy times from Dr. Patrick Berg and other staff at Oral Health Partnership in Brown County. Oral Health Partnership in Brown County has seen more than 10,000 unique patients so far this year. That’s a record. OHP provides care to underserved patients,...
wearegreenbay.com
Oneida Nation Orchard packed with apples, ready for picking
ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s nothing more fall than spending some time in an apple orchard. If you have not done it yet this season, Oneida Nation Orchard is ready for you. “The apples are in full bloom,” said Michelle Danforth Anderson. She’s the marketing and tourism director...
wearegreenbay.com
Chamber of Manitowoc County name recipients for Future 15
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fifteen of Manitowoc’s brightest students have been named recipients for this year’s Future 15 awards from the Chamber of Manitowoc County. Each student has given back to the community, shown leadership, and helped in many ways to make the area a great place to live and work.
wearegreenbay.com
Quick response from GBMFD saves Allouez residents from further damage after kitchen fire
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Around $15,000 worth of damage was caused after a fire started in an Allouez resident’s kitchen. According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were sent to the 2000 block of Woodrow Way for a report of a kitchen fire.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 SB reopened in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Outagamie County has reopened just under an hour after the initial closing. Authorities say that the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. There was still no information provided regarding injuries or the cause of the crash. Local 5...
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano Co. Sheriff’s provide timeline of Pulaski area bonfire explosion, ‘gas and diesel fuel mixture’ put on fire
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on its continued investigation into the Pulaski area bonfire incident that happened on October 14. Deputies say that they have been able to identify about 60 people who were at the bonfire, and have...
wearegreenbay.com
Crash on WIS 147 in Manitowoc County cleared, all southbound lanes reopen
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 147 at Hillcrest Road in Manitowoc County. According to WisDOT, the crash has been cleared up by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office and all southbound lanes are now open to motorists.
waupacanow.com
Fire claims home in Manawa
An early morning fire Thursday, Oct. 20, claimed the home of Kent Casey at N7809 West River Road in Manawa. “First and foremost, I would like to thank all the departments that were here,” said Casey. “They tried to get out as much memorabilia as they could and I truly appreciate that.”
manitowoc.org
Removal of City Boat Dock & Kayak Launches
During the morning of Friday, October 21st, the boat dock and kayak launch at Manitou Park and the kayak launch at Henry Schuette Park will be removed from the water for the winter. It is a priority to have the kayak launch at lower Henry Schuette Park removed when the ground is dry in order not to damage the restoration work that has been done to the grounds in that area.
wearegreenbay.com
Veterans Village of Wisconsin presents: ‘Tasting for the Troops: A Touch of Tuscany’
(WFRV) – It’s a fun way to support the troops and guest co-host John Maino who is also the Executive Director of the Wisconsin Veterans Village, along with Board President Mike Thomas, and Jen Wickland give details on the upcoming event Tasting for the Troops. We also get...
wearegreenbay.com
Spotlight on local band Open Tab Acoustic
(WFRV) – They started as an acoustic duo, now they have three bands that play all over the State of Wisconsin. Married couple Carmyn and Nick Hoen, also known as Open Tab acoustic with a preview of what you can expect at a live show, plus details on the upcoming show with one of their full bands, The Third Wheels next Saturday at Stone Harbor in Sturgeon Bay at 8 pm.
wearegreenbay.com
Wind blows over Sturgeon Bay traffic light, repairs scheduled
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A traffic light in Sturgeon Bay has been blown over by wind on Tuesday, officials have given an update on a repair schedule and how drivers should proceed. According to a Facebook post by the City of Sturgeon Bay, the traffic light at the...
wearegreenbay.com
Halloween Walk at Algoma High School this Saturday
(WFRV) – Walk the halls with fun characters of Halloween at Algoma High School. Local 5 Live gets a preview of this popular event that offers so much more including crafts and great food. The Algoma High School Halloween Walk is this Saturday, October 22 from 9 am –...
Manufacturing Month: A paid-training path to $44-an-hour
The Youth Apprentice program at Plumbers & Steamfitters UA Local 400 offers high school juniors and seniors approximately $16-an-hour, said Trevor Martin, business manager for Local 400.
