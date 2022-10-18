ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBAY Green Bay

Hospitals seeing more children with respiratory virus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin, like the rest of the nation, is seeing an uptick in cases of a virus that is usually seen in very young children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of RSV across the country have nearly tripled in the past two months.
GREEN BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Dermatology clinic opens on Crooks Avenue in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA — Residents of Kaukauna and surrounding communities have a new option to get annual skin exams, cancer screenings and treatment for a variety of skin conditions and skin disorders. Forefront Dermatology, a growing dermatology practice owned and operated by physicians has opened its clinic at 2700 Crooks Avenue,...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Officials provide updates on Menominee, Michigan Warehouse fire

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – Officials are releasing more information on the Menominee Michigan warehouse fire that took place earlier in October. “As a business and real estate owner fire is our second worst nightmare, “said Cynthia Kuber, KK Integrated Logistics President. The fire took place on Thursday, October...
MENOMINEE, MI
spectrumnews1.com

Delayed dental care among factors driving up patient numbers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — These are busy times from Dr. Patrick Berg and other staff at Oral Health Partnership in Brown County. Oral Health Partnership in Brown County has seen more than 10,000 unique patients so far this year. That’s a record. OHP provides care to underserved patients,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oneida Nation Orchard packed with apples, ready for picking

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s nothing more fall than spending some time in an apple orchard. If you have not done it yet this season, Oneida Nation Orchard is ready for you. “The apples are in full bloom,” said Michelle Danforth Anderson. She’s the marketing and tourism director...
ONEIDA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Chamber of Manitowoc County name recipients for Future 15

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fifteen of Manitowoc’s brightest students have been named recipients for this year’s Future 15 awards from the Chamber of Manitowoc County. Each student has given back to the community, shown leadership, and helped in many ways to make the area a great place to live and work.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-41 SB reopened in Outagamie County

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Outagamie County has reopened just under an hour after the initial closing. Authorities say that the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. There was still no information provided regarding injuries or the cause of the crash. Local 5...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crash on WIS 147 in Manitowoc County cleared, all southbound lanes reopen

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 147 at Hillcrest Road in Manitowoc County. According to WisDOT, the crash has been cleared up by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office and all southbound lanes are now open to motorists.
waupacanow.com

Fire claims home in Manawa

An early morning fire Thursday, Oct. 20, claimed the home of Kent Casey at N7809 West River Road in Manawa. “First and foremost, I would like to thank all the departments that were here,” said Casey. “They tried to get out as much memorabilia as they could and I truly appreciate that.”
MANAWA, WI
manitowoc.org

Removal of City Boat Dock & Kayak Launches

During the morning of Friday, October 21st, the boat dock and kayak launch at Manitou Park and the kayak launch at Henry Schuette Park will be removed from the water for the winter. It is a priority to have the kayak launch at lower Henry Schuette Park removed when the ground is dry in order not to damage the restoration work that has been done to the grounds in that area.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Spotlight on local band Open Tab Acoustic

(WFRV) – They started as an acoustic duo, now they have three bands that play all over the State of Wisconsin. Married couple Carmyn and Nick Hoen, also known as Open Tab acoustic with a preview of what you can expect at a live show, plus details on the upcoming show with one of their full bands, The Third Wheels next Saturday at Stone Harbor in Sturgeon Bay at 8 pm.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wind blows over Sturgeon Bay traffic light, repairs scheduled

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A traffic light in Sturgeon Bay has been blown over by wind on Tuesday, officials have given an update on a repair schedule and how drivers should proceed. According to a Facebook post by the City of Sturgeon Bay, the traffic light at the...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Halloween Walk at Algoma High School this Saturday

(WFRV) – Walk the halls with fun characters of Halloween at Algoma High School. Local 5 Live gets a preview of this popular event that offers so much more including crafts and great food. The Algoma High School Halloween Walk is this Saturday, October 22 from 9 am –...
ALGOMA, WI

