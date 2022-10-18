During the morning of Friday, October 21st, the boat dock and kayak launch at Manitou Park and the kayak launch at Henry Schuette Park will be removed from the water for the winter. It is a priority to have the kayak launch at lower Henry Schuette Park removed when the ground is dry in order not to damage the restoration work that has been done to the grounds in that area.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO