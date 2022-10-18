Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for Recommendation of insurance products based on an inventory analysis (USPTO 11461849): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. ( Chicago, IL , US), Gillespie , James (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional software applications for generating an inventory of items associated with property such as a home, office, business, etc. are little more than non-intelligent databases for storing each item input by a user. In addition, conventional inventory applications are stand-alone systems that are not configured to interact with external systems to better leverage the information included in the inventory.
In Response to Spiking Insurance Rates, Marble Launches Rate Watch
NEW YORK , Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble, the free platform that makes it easy and rewarding to take control of all your insurance in one place, today announced the launch of its new Rate Watch feature. For the first time ever, and exclusively available to Marble members, consumers can be alerted if their insurance company has filed for a rate increase in their state.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Tokio Marine Pacific Insurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect TMPI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications, Assigns Negative Outlook to Best Meridian Insurance Company and Best Meridian International Insurance Company SPC
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of. Best Meridian Insurance Company. (BMIC) (. Miami, FL. ) and Best Meridian International Insurance Company SPC (BMIIC) (
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Farmers New World Life Insurance Company and Farmers Reinsurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of. ). At the same time, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of.
Kin Insurance Provides Hurricane Ian Update
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced select preliminary outcomes surrounding Hurricane Ian, the Category 4 storm that made landfall in. Florida. on. September 28, 2022. . To date, Kin has received approximately 6,800 claims, which will incur an overall gross ultimate...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everen Specialty Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Oil Casualty Insurance, Ltd. ). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) on the. $200 million. , 8.00%...
AON PLC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On October 19, 2022 , Aon plc , Aon Corporation , Aon Global Holdings plc , Aon. administrative agent for the Lenders (the "Administrative Agent"), entered into. that certain Amendment No. 3 to the Credit Agreement (the "Credit Agreement. Amendment"). The Credit...
Assurance America Extends Relationship with CCC to Include First-Party Casualty
Expanded relationship enables Assurance America to connect APD claims data and insights to casualty claims processing for better outcomes. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, today announced Assurance America (Assurance) will extend the use of CCC technology to include its first-party casualty solution. Now Assurance can manage auto physical damage (APD) and first- and third-party casualty claims through a single digital workflow, powered by CCC.
SEC Issues No-Action Letter Regarding Everlake Life Insurance
To: Stephen E. Roth , Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP. , you request permission under Regulation S-X Sec.3-13 ("Rule 3-13") for. ("ELIC") to file audited financial statements prepared in accordance with statutory accounting principles/1 ("SAP"), in place of financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in. the United...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd and Its Main Rated Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of the main rated insurance subsidiaries of. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Zurich) (. Switzerland. ). At the same time, AM Best has affirmed...
National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies: Homeowners See Risks From Extreme Weather, Unsure About Solutions
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Ohio State University Max M. Fisher College of Business. Homeowners in hurricane-prone coastal states and around the country believe severe weather is increasing and that their property is at growing risk, but they aren't confident in how to better protect their properties or the role insurance plays in that protection. Those are among the key findings from a new survey by the.
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year
Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal. rules regarding universal proxy cards, certain recent changes to the. Delaware General Corporation Law (the "DGCL"), and a periodic review of the. bylaws of. Genworth Financial, Inc. (the "Company"), the Company's board of. directors (the "Board") unanimously adopted...
University of Iowa Researcher Adds New Study Findings to Research in Geriatrics and Gerontology (Effect of Medicaid Expansion on Health Insurance for Low-Income Nursing Home Aides): Aging Research – Geriatrics and Gerontology
-- A new study on geriatrics and gerontology is now available. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “We examine how the Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansion affected the insurance coverage and the sources of coverage among low-income nursing home aides using the 2010-2019.
Fannie Mae Executes its Tenth Credit Insurance Risk Transfer Transaction of 2022 on $9.6 Billion of Single-Family Loans
WASHINGTON , Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA ) announced today that it has executed its tenth Credit Insurance Risk Transfer™ (CIRT™) transaction of 2022. As part of. Fannie Mae's. ongoing effort to reduce taxpayer risk by increasing the role of private capital in the...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Autonomous Vehicle Insurance Based Upon Usage”, for Approval (USPTO 20220318924): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Bennett, Shawn C. (Le Roy, IL, US); Binion, Todd (. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Vehicles are typically operated by a human vehicle operator who controls both steering and motive controls. Operator error, inattention, inexperience, misuse, or distraction leads to many vehicle accidents each year, resulting in injury and damage. Autonomous or semi-autonomous vehicles augment vehicle operators’ information or replace vehicle operators’ control commands to operate the vehicle in whole or part with computer systems based upon information from sensors within the vehicle.
MSU Research: Health Insurance Companies Overpay For Some Hospital Radiology Services
Health insurance companies may be overpaying for common radiology services, leading to higher costs for patients and providers, according to a new study by. Health insurance companies may be overpaying for common radiology services, leading to higher costs for patients and providers, according to a new study by. Michigan State...
Patent Issued for Automated health data acquisition, processing and communication system (USPTO 11462327): Dacadoo Ag
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Heuer, Manuel (Zollikon, CH), Leason, David (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11462327, is Dacadoo Ag (. Zurich, Switzerland. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
APCIA Approved New Board Chair And Chair-Elect
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The members of the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) approved new officers, effective. , to its Board of Directors during the association's annual business meeting. Alan Schnitzer. , chairman and CEO of. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) has been elected chair, and. Dino...
Researchers at Carl von Ossietzky University Oldenburg Publish New Data on Palliative Care (Characteristics and place of death in home care recipients in Germany – an analysis of nationwide health insurance claims data): Health and Medicine – Palliative Care
-- Investigators publish new report on palliative care. According to news reporting out of Carl von Ossietzky University Oldenburg by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Most care-dependent people live at home, where they also would prefer to die. Unfortunately, this wish is often not fulfilled.”. Funders for this research include...
