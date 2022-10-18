Police: Man fatally shot after 'verbal dispute with girlfriend'

A man is dead after being shot by an unknown suspect on Monday afternoon in the 1100 block of Century Garden Drive.

On Monday, at approximately 5:38 p.m., Las Vegas Metro patrol officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Golden Lane and Century Garden Drive.

Arriving officers immediately located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased.

The LVMPD Homicide Section says preliminary investigation indicated the victim was involved in a verbal dispute with his girlfriend when he was shot by an unknown Hispanic male adult.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com .