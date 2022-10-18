ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Related
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice

After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tom Brady says there’s no retirement in his future

On Tuesday, Chris Simms and I were spitballing on PFT Live about the disappointing (to date) 2022 seasons of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. So I asked Chris a question that popped into my mind during our organic, loosely-organized conversation. Which guy would be more likely...
TAMPA, FL
Pete Carroll on Seahawks: “We are just getting rolling”

The Seahawks have gotten off to a better-than-expected start, winning three, losing three, and landing in a three-way tie atop the NFC West. How does coach Pete Carroll assess the current state of his team?. “I think we are just laying low, I think we are in the reeds,” Carroll...
SEATTLE, WA
Brady apologizes for comparing playing in NFL to military deployment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took a moment on Thursday to address his recent controversial comments. On the latest episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray, Brady compared playing in the NFL to being deployed in the military. He opened his Thursday press conference with an apology for his remarks.
TAMPA, FL
How much money does Roger Goodell make per year?

Two of the NFL giants went toe-to-toe on Tuesday over Roger Goodell’s contract. Thirty-one of the 32 owners reportedly gave the green light for the compensation committee to open a conversation with Goodell for a new contract. The lone dissenter? Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. According to an ESPN...
Stunner: 49ers reportedly trade for McCaffrey from Panthers

It appears that the 49ers have a new offensive weapon. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday evening, citing sources, that San Francisco is acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers were rumored to be one of the team's interested in acquiring McCaffrey prior to the NFL's Nov....
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney remain out of practice for Giants

Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have been non-factors on the field for the Giants this season and it doesn’t look like that’s going to be changing this week. Golladay (knee) and Toney (hamstring) remained out of practice on Wednesday. Both players have missed the last two...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CMC's message to 49ers fans after landing in Bay Area

Touchdown, Christian McCaffrey. After a stunning trade Thursday night in which the 49ers traded four future draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for McCaffrey, the star running back boarded a flight to the Bay Area on Friday morning. When the plane touched down, McCaffrey tweeted a message to 49ers fans.
Dolphins place Trey Flowers, Nik Needham on injured reserve

The Dolphins put a couple of defensive players on injured reserve Wednesday. The team announced that linebacker Trey Flowers and cornerback Nik Needham have gone on the list. Both players will have to miss at least four games, although Needham will definitely be out for a much longer period of time.
How McCaffrey's contract will impact 49ers' salary cap

The 49ers added a flashy, new offensive weapon on Thursday night and it certainly is going to cost them. In acquiring superstar running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, the 49ers not only will surrender four draft picks, which includes second, third and fourth-round picks in 2023 plus a fifth-rounder in 2024 but also will be strapped with another hefty contract.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad

The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Twitter explodes after 49ers' blockbuster trade for McCaffrey

The 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade Thursday night, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. San Francisco used some of its future currency to land the former Stanford product. The 49ers are sending 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks, plus a fifth-round selection in 2024. Given a...
Eagles rookie progress reports at the bye week

The Eagles reached their bye week with a perfect 6-0 record. While much of their success has been because of veterans, plenty of rookies have played a role too. Here’s an updated look at the contributions of the rookie class of 2022:. 1-13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia. The Eagles’...
GEORGIA STATE
Kyle Shanahan: Up in the air whether Christian McCaffrey plays Sunday

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had exactly the reaction you’d expect when General Manager John Lynch told him that the team had made a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey. Shanahan said on KNBR Friday that he had “a big smile” upon hearing the news that McCaffrey would be...
Brett Rypien: We want to be sure we’re getting everybody ready to play

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day and that meant Brett Rypien got plenty of work again on Thursday. Word out of Denver was that Rypien took the majority of the snaps on Wednesday, but he declined to confirm the split of the workload when he spoke to reporters about the prospect of starting against the Jets this weekend.
DENVER, CO
Buccaneers designate Josh Wells for return

Offensive lineman Josh Wells is on his way back to the Buccaneers lineup. The team announced on Wednesday that they have designated Wells for return from injured reserve. Wells started at left tackle in Week Two in place of the injured Donovan Smith, but he left the game with a calf injury and went on injured reserve a few days later.

Community Policy