The 49ers added a flashy, new offensive weapon on Thursday night and it certainly is going to cost them. In acquiring superstar running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, the 49ers not only will surrender four draft picks, which includes second, third and fourth-round picks in 2023 plus a fifth-rounder in 2024 but also will be strapped with another hefty contract.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO