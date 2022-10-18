Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
NBC Sports
Davante Adams on misdemeanor assault charge: It was something I regretted, but we’re putting it to bed
At some point, the NFL will punish Raiders receiver Davante Adams for pushing a cameraman to the ground following the team’s loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 10. But it won’t come this week. Adams will play against the Texans. “Who we play this week?” Adams asked at...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady says there’s no retirement in his future
On Tuesday, Chris Simms and I were spitballing on PFT Live about the disappointing (to date) 2022 seasons of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. So I asked Chris a question that popped into my mind during our organic, loosely-organized conversation. Which guy would be more likely...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll on Seahawks: “We are just getting rolling”
The Seahawks have gotten off to a better-than-expected start, winning three, losing three, and landing in a three-way tie atop the NFC West. How does coach Pete Carroll assess the current state of his team?. “I think we are just laying low, I think we are in the reeds,” Carroll...
NBC Sports
Brady apologizes for comparing playing in NFL to military deployment
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took a moment on Thursday to address his recent controversial comments. On the latest episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray, Brady compared playing in the NFL to being deployed in the military. He opened his Thursday press conference with an apology for his remarks.
NBC Sports
How much money does Roger Goodell make per year?
Two of the NFL giants went toe-to-toe on Tuesday over Roger Goodell’s contract. Thirty-one of the 32 owners reportedly gave the green light for the compensation committee to open a conversation with Goodell for a new contract. The lone dissenter? Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. According to an ESPN...
NBC Sports
Stunner: 49ers reportedly trade for McCaffrey from Panthers
It appears that the 49ers have a new offensive weapon. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday evening, citing sources, that San Francisco is acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers were rumored to be one of the team's interested in acquiring McCaffrey prior to the NFL's Nov....
NBC Sports
Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney remain out of practice for Giants
Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have been non-factors on the field for the Giants this season and it doesn’t look like that’s going to be changing this week. Golladay (knee) and Toney (hamstring) remained out of practice on Wednesday. Both players have missed the last two...
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick on N’Keal Harry: Everybody tried, it just didn’t work out
The Patriots selected receiver N'Keal Harry with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 draft. But in three seasons with the franchise, Harry never lived up to that draft status. So, the Patriots traded him to the Bears in July for a seventh-round pick. Harry hasn’t played for Chicago...
NBC Sports
CMC's message to 49ers fans after landing in Bay Area
Touchdown, Christian McCaffrey. After a stunning trade Thursday night in which the 49ers traded four future draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for McCaffrey, the star running back boarded a flight to the Bay Area on Friday morning. When the plane touched down, McCaffrey tweeted a message to 49ers fans.
NBC Sports
Dolphins place Trey Flowers, Nik Needham on injured reserve
The Dolphins put a couple of defensive players on injured reserve Wednesday. The team announced that linebacker Trey Flowers and cornerback Nik Needham have gone on the list. Both players will have to miss at least four games, although Needham will definitely be out for a much longer period of time.
NBC Sports
DeSean Jackson: I’ve been keeping my eye on Lamar Jackson, a blessing to play with him
Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson is back in the NFL after signing to the Ravens practice squad this week and he’s spent the last couple of days getting to know his new team. The hope is that Jackson will be able to provide the offense with another threat once...
NBC Sports
How McCaffrey's contract will impact 49ers' salary cap
The 49ers added a flashy, new offensive weapon on Thursday night and it certainly is going to cost them. In acquiring superstar running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, the 49ers not only will surrender four draft picks, which includes second, third and fourth-round picks in 2023 plus a fifth-rounder in 2024 but also will be strapped with another hefty contract.
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad
The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
NBC Sports
Twitter explodes after 49ers' blockbuster trade for McCaffrey
The 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade Thursday night, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. San Francisco used some of its future currency to land the former Stanford product. The 49ers are sending 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks, plus a fifth-round selection in 2024. Given a...
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson closing in on Steve Young’s rushing total, Top 5 ever for a quarterback
Steve Young is one of the greatest running quarterbacks in the history of football, but at the age of 25 Lamar Jackson is about to equal Young’s entire career rushing production. Young retired with 4,239 career rushing yards. Jackson already has 4,124, which means he could top Young’s total...
NBC Sports
Eagles rookie progress reports at the bye week
The Eagles reached their bye week with a perfect 6-0 record. While much of their success has been because of veterans, plenty of rookies have played a role too. Here’s an updated look at the contributions of the rookie class of 2022:. 1-13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia. The Eagles’...
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan: Up in the air whether Christian McCaffrey plays Sunday
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had exactly the reaction you’d expect when General Manager John Lynch told him that the team had made a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey. Shanahan said on KNBR Friday that he had “a big smile” upon hearing the news that McCaffrey would be...
NBC Sports
Brett Rypien: We want to be sure we’re getting everybody ready to play
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day and that meant Brett Rypien got plenty of work again on Thursday. Word out of Denver was that Rypien took the majority of the snaps on Wednesday, but he declined to confirm the split of the workload when he spoke to reporters about the prospect of starting against the Jets this weekend.
NBC Sports
Buccaneers designate Josh Wells for return
Offensive lineman Josh Wells is on his way back to the Buccaneers lineup. The team announced on Wednesday that they have designated Wells for return from injured reserve. Wells started at left tackle in Week Two in place of the injured Donovan Smith, but he left the game with a calf injury and went on injured reserve a few days later.
Comments / 0