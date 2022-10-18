Read full article on original website
Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Burglary, Faces Possible 26-Year Sentence
Ezra Miller entered a plea of not guilty on Monday in connection with an alleged liquor-stealing incident in Vermont. Per a report from regional outlet The Bennington Banner, Miller pleaded not guilty during a virtual court appearance on Monday led by Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady. Miller, whose list of recent controversies is quite extensive, is now barred from speaking with the owner of the residence at the heart of this case. Additionally, Miller is not allowed to enter the home.
The Flash star Ezra Miller facing 26 years in prison
Ezra Miller, the 30-year-old actor best known for their role as The Flash in the DCEU, has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony burglary. As reported by Deadline, the actor faces up to 26 years in prison and over $2000 of fines if they’re found guilty - it’s alleged that they stole three bottles of alcohol from a neighbour’s pantry earlier this year.
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Black Hills Pioneer
Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to stealing three bottles of alcohol from neighbour’s home
Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing three bottles of alcohol from their neighbour’s home. The troubled 30-year-old actor, who faces 26 years in prison if they are found guilty of the charges, as well as more than $2,000 in fines, appeared remotely at a hearing at Vermont Superior Court, and was told to stay away from neighbour Isaac Winokur.
Brandon man sentenced to 2 years on federal firearms charge after threatening neighbors
A Brandon man accused of threatening to shoot his neighbors was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Eric Grenier, 40, had agreed to a deal with federal prosecutors in June, pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms. […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Brandon man sentenced to 2 years on federal firearms charge after threatening neighbors.
'Flash' actor Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to liquor theft
Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty Monday to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor's home, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior by the “Flash” actor that stretch from Hawaii to Vermont.Miller, 30, appeared Monday with their lawyer remotely from Burlington, Vermont, for the arraignment in Bennington on a felony burglary charge. They agreed to conditions that they not have any contact with the homeowner or go to the residence.Vermont State Police responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1 and said they found that several bottles of alcohol had been taken from...
Vermont police charge sheriff candidate for kicking prisoner
A fired Vermont deputy who is the only candidate on the November ballot to become sheriff of the county where he served was charged Friday with simple assault for kicking a shackled prisoner, authorities said. John Grismore, 49, of Fairfax was cited on the charge Friday through his attorney. He...
Vermont court reverses Newbury officials’ rejection of youth detention facility
A decision rendered Tuesday in the Environmental Division of the Vermont Superior Court reverses the Newbury Development Review Board’s denial of a permit for a proposed youth detention center in town. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont court reverses Newbury officials’ rejection of youth detention facility.
Doorbell video shows 'malnourished' twins pleading with neighbors to help them escape mother who they say handcuffed and abused them
The mother of the Houston-area twins and her boyfriend face charges after the children alleged that they were abused and starved.
Jury finds Kevin Spacey not liable for battery
In a victory for Kevin Spacey, a New York jury on Thursday afternoon found him not liable for battery on allegations he picked up actor Anthony Rapp and briefly laid on top of him in a bed after a party in 1986.
