Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty Monday to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor's home, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior by the “Flash” actor that stretch from Hawaii to Vermont.Miller, 30, appeared Monday with their lawyer remotely from Burlington, Vermont, for the arraignment in Bennington on a felony burglary charge. They agreed to conditions that they not have any contact with the homeowner or go to the residence.Vermont State Police responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1 and said they found that several bottles of alcohol had been taken from...

BENNINGTON, VT ・ 4 DAYS AGO