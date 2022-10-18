ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Traffic delayed after car, train collision in Jones

JONES, Okla. — Traffic is delayed after a car and train collision in Jones. On Tuesday, Jones officials responded to a car and train collision at Britton Road. Authorities said there were no injuries and the driver was the one who called 911 to report the accident. Drivers should...
JONES, OK
KOCO

Fatal crash in Norman leaves one person dead

NORMAN, Okla. — A crash in Norman has left one person dead. Roads were shut down overnight near Indian Hills Road and 24th Avenue Northeast while police investigated. One person was killed in a crash but no other information was released. KOCO 5 expects to learn more details soon.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Person dies in shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead after a shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 spoke with Oklahoma City police on Friday to find out what they know about the investigation. Police said they were called just after 5:15 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting and when they got there, one person was found shot and killed on the side of a building.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Two injured in crash southeast of Hydro in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were injured in a crash on OK-58 southeast of Hydro in Caddo County, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said they were transported to the hospital for various injuries and have since been released. According to a report...
CADDO COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy