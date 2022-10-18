Read full article on original website
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
news9.com
Semi Crash Causes Traffic Backup On Kilpatrick Turnpike In NW OKC
Authorities responded to the scene of a crash involving a semi Thursday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Kilpatrick Turnpike near North Rockwell Avenue. The conditions of the people involved are unknown. This is a developing story.
1 Trapped In Vehicle Following Crash On Turner Turnpike In Jones
One person was trapped inside of their vehicle Thursday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in Jones. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike in-between North Post Road and North Anderson Road. The driver lost control and hit a median, according to authorities on the scene. Jim...
KOCO
Traffic delayed after car, train collision in Jones
JONES, Okla. — Traffic is delayed after a car and train collision in Jones. On Tuesday, Jones officials responded to a car and train collision at Britton Road. Authorities said there were no injuries and the driver was the one who called 911 to report the accident. Drivers should...
KOCO
Fatal crash in Norman leaves one person dead
NORMAN, Okla. — A crash in Norman has left one person dead. Roads were shut down overnight near Indian Hills Road and 24th Avenue Northeast while police investigated. One person was killed in a crash but no other information was released. KOCO 5 expects to learn more details soon.
Woman Rescued From Unmarked Hole In Midwest City
A person was rescued from a hole Wednesday afternoon in Midwest City. The woman was taken out of the hole near Northeast 23rd Street and North Douglas Boulevard. Midwest City fire officials said the woman was taken into an ambulance. It is not yet known if she will be transported to a local hospital.
KOCO
Person dies in shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead after a shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 spoke with Oklahoma City police on Friday to find out what they know about the investigation. Police said they were called just after 5:15 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting and when they got there, one person was found shot and killed on the side of a building.
OKC Police Locate Missing OKC 16-Year-Old
UPDATE: Madisyn Riffe has been located and returned home safely. The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old. Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul...
Stillwater Collision Leaves 2 Cyclists Injured
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a collision near North Jardot Road near East Airport Road in Stillwater where a driver struck two cyclists at around 7:17 p.m. on Thursday. The driver, identified as 40-year-old Charles Snyder by the OHP, was driving northbound on North Jardot Road when his vehicle...
Police Respond To Shooting In Midwest City
Law enforcement responded to a shooting in Midwest City on Thursday evening. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. near NE 10th St. and Post Rd. According to police, one person was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting and taken to a local hospital. This is a developing...
Woman Brandishing Weapon Shot, Killed By Midwest City Officers, Police Say
A woman was shot and killed by police Tuesday night in Midwest City after pointing a weapon at officers, police said. Midwest City Police said the initial report came in around 10:30 as a domestic call in a neighborhood just west of Carl Albert High School near Southeast 15th Street and Post Road.
Harrah neighbors work to save 6 wounded, abandoned horses
Someone has allegedly dumped not one, but six horses in a rural part of Lincoln County. Now neighbors are taking on the task of caring for the animals that were found in poor condition with untreated wounds.
Woman Caught On Camera Damaging SW OKC Fast Food Restaurant; Police Searching For Suspect
A woman was caught on camera destroying a computer ordering system at a fast food restaurant in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police need help identifying the woman in the video. Police said she walked into a fast food restaurant and demanded free food. When she didn't get it, she...
kswo.com
Two injured in crash southeast of Hydro in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were injured in a crash on OK-58 southeast of Hydro in Caddo County, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said they were transported to the hospital for various injuries and have since been released. According to a report...
OHP: Fatal collision on Turner Turnpike
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision on Turner Turnpike Thursday afternoon.
news9.com
Midwest City Woman Allegedly Pointing Gun At Officers Shot And Killed By Police
A Midwest City woman died at the hospital on Wednesday following a deadly encounter with police, according to police officials. Midwest City officers were initially dispatched to the woman’s home to check on an argument between her and her husband. Police have not released the woman’s identity. Hours...
okcfox.com
Del City man telling drivers to slow down in his neighborhood amid I-40 construction
DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Del City resident Hunter Straw is raising the alarm over speeding in his neighborhood. According to him, drivers avoiding traffic caused by road work along I-40 are using his street to get to SE 15th St — and putting kids in the area at risk.
Man Arrested In Connection With OKC Bar Beating
Oklahoma City police released a new video on Thursday of an officer's response to a man who was severely beaten and maimed outside a metro bar earlier this month. Police arrested Keironte Compton, 29, this week in connection to the attack and said investigators are working to identify two more suspects.
OKC Officer Identified In SW OKC Police Shooting, Standoff
Oklahoma City police identified the officer who exchanged gunfire with a suspect early Tuesday morning. Authorities said Msg. Keegan Burris, a 20-year veteran of the department, returned gunfire with 20-year-old suspect Dagan Oliver near Southwest 45th Street and South Agnew Avenue. Oliver was taken into custody and later booked into...
KOCO
A look inside the progress being made at the Crystal Bridge Conservatory
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Crystal Bridge Conservatory at Myriad Gardens has been closed for about a year and a half, but will reopen again soon. Since April of 2021, the Crystal Bridge has been undergoing renovations. The CEO and president at the Myriad Gardens Foundation, Maureen Heffernan, said there's...
Oklahoma City Police Identifies Suspect Shot, Killed By Officers In SW OKC
Oklahoma City police released the names of two officers and a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to a disturbance at a home around 2:30 p.m. near Southwest 25th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. When they arrived, police said they found a man in front...
