Kansas City, MO

Woman who shot, killed off-duty KCFD firefighter won't be charged

By David Medina
 3 days ago
A woman who shot and killed an off-duty Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter earlier this month at a convenience store at U.S. 40 and Sterling Avenue in Independence won't be charged after the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said she acted in self-defense.

Anthony Santi, 41, died after being shot Oct. 6 during an altercation with another man that spilled into the parking lot. Santi had been with KCFD since 2011.

The prosecutor's office said in a statement that it declined to file charges against the woman after a "careful review."

An affidavit previously said Santi was at the store delivering items when he noticed a man arguing with a store clerk.

The store clerk had asked the man to leave, but he and the woman with him refused.

Shortly after, Santi asked the man to leave and the confrontation ensued, eventually making its way outside the store.

During the a scuffle, the woman shot Santi in the back.

"We grieve with the family and community over this tragic loss of life of Mr. Santi," the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said in a statement. "Missouri law governs this case, specifically self-defense and defense of others, leading us to decline charges after a careful review."

Ja'Von Taylor, who was involved in the confrontation, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm in connection to the incident. He has a prior conviction for armed robbery in Missouri and prosecutors alleged he wasn't allowed to possess a gun.

The woman wound up with the gun in her hands before she shot and killed Santi.


Rex Carney
3d ago

The dude she was protecting was disturbing the peace and was asked to leave. She shot the fireman in cold blood. Prosecutor needs to be fired

Gary Pixler
3d ago

wrong wrong wrong!!! what the hell! she claimed self defense for what? he wasn't a threat to her...did she warn him? was it her gun? she needs to be held responsible for his death period! woke prosecutor. needs to be looked into further and she held responsible!

Linda Neet
3d ago

How in the hell can it be " self defense " when he was shot in the back ??? There is something rotten about this !

