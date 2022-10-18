Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
New voter intimidation complaint filed, ‘ballot watcher’ says he's with Clean Elections USA
MESA — A voter has filed a voter intimidation complaint accusing ‘camo clad people’ of taking pictures while dropping off an early ballot outside the Maricopa County election headquarters. The complaint is one of two new voter intimidation complaints the Arizona Secretary of State has received in...
ABC 15 News
Suspected killer arrested in 2005 cold case of Phoenix woman
An arrest has been made in the 2005 murder of a Valley woman and U.S. Air Force veteran. "You could hear her smile when she talked to you," says Danita Greene, a close friend of Shelia Jones. Forty-two-year-old Jones was known to friends as "Stevee." She's been gone for nearly...
ABC 15 News
Cases climbing as concern grows in AZ over child respiratory virus
PHOENIX — New numbers from the Department of Health Services show 322 new cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in Arizona, putting the season total at 583 since October 2nd. According to the report, cases are up 341% compared to a typical RSV season. RSV is a respiratory virus...
ABC 15 News
Troopers use Taser on man who fought them at scene of Mesa crash
MESA, AZ — A man was subdued with a Taser after approaching Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers at a crash scene in Mesa. The incident occurred near Loop 202 Red Mountain and Mesa Drive Thursday morning. DPS says troopers were investigating a single vehicle that had crashed into...
ABC 15 News
Kris Mayes wants to 'put politics at the doorstep' if elected as Arizona's attorney general
PHOENIX — Pictures of Kris Mayes and her nine-year-old daughter are all around her central Phoenix home and so are campaign signs. When the Democratic candidate for Arizona Attorney General started her campaign 16 months ago, Mayes told ABC15 she knew a large part of her platform would focus on protecting democracy.
ABC 15 News
Students in Chandler get hands-on with Native American history
CHANDLER, AZ — An exciting exploration of Native American Culture took place at Anderson Elementary School Thursday. As part of the school's International Baccalaureate program, inside one classroom, fourth graders are paired alongside kindergarteners working together to learn, touch, and experience the wonders of native history. “So, they’ll be...
ABC 15 News
Driver sought after woman hit, killed near 23rd Street and Bell Road
Police are looking for one of two drivers who struck and killed a woman crossing the street in north Phoenix overnight. Officers were first called to the scene near 23rd Street and Bell Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after a woman was found injured in the roadway. Police say she...
ABC 15 News
Man in extremely critical condition after being hit by car near 56th Street and Thomas Road
PHOENIX — A man is in extremely critical condition after a crash near the Phoenix-Scottsdale border Friday morning. The collision occurred near 56th Street and Thomas Road. Phoenix police say a vehicle struck a man, only described as elderly, in the area, causing the victim to suffer serious injuries.
ABC 15 News
Burn victim hospitalized after apartment fire near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road
PHOENIX — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-alarm apartment fire in Phoenix early Wednesday morning. The blaze broke out at a complex near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 4 a.m. Phoenix Fire officials say a man was taken to the hospital with critical...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm system bringing BIG changes to AZ this weekend
PHOENIX — With high pressure in control, temperatures have been warming up all week. Phoenix hit 91 degrees Thursday afternoon and will top out near 90 again on Friday. Then, we're tracking a major cool-down this weekend. As our next storm system moves in, temperatures will drop, winds will...
ABC 15 News
Experience new luxury leased homes with Avilla Homes
Avilla Homes is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Avilla brings innovative lifestyle choices to those seeking the best of both words - a luxury single-family home with maintenance-free living. No mortgage. No maintenance. No shared walls. Finally, convenient, carefree living on your terms, and a leased home you can call your own.
ABC 15 News
Breeze Airways adding four new flights from Phoenix
Breeze Airways is adding four new non-stop or one-stop destinations from Phoenix starting at $49 one way. The new destinations are Hartford, Connecticut; Richmond, Virginia; Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas; and New Orleans. Flights to these destinations will begin in February 2023. The introductory fare ranges from $49 to $199, and tickets must...
ABC 15 News
Three children, two adults taken to the hospital after being hit by vehicle
AVONDALE — Three children and two adults have been taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street. Aerial footage shows a passenger car with debris scattered nearby, along with a stroller. Fire officials say a woman was carrying...
ABC 15 News
Mesa woman reunites with missing cat nearly two years later
From lost to found, Mojo the cat has had quite the journey over the past 20 months. Diane Slingluff was losing hope that there would ever be a reunion -- until she got a call a few days ago. "'Hello, this is so-and-so at the Central Arizona Humane Society. Do...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: 90s not over yet this year!
PHOENIX — Temperatures are warming up as high pressure builds in. Valley highs will top out near 90 degrees on Thursday and Friday with early morning lows in the 60s. Changes are coming, though. We are tracking a pair of storm systems approaching our state over the next several days.
