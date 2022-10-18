ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

ABC 15 News

Suspected killer arrested in 2005 cold case of Phoenix woman

An arrest has been made in the 2005 murder of a Valley woman and U.S. Air Force veteran. "You could hear her smile when she talked to you," says Danita Greene, a close friend of Shelia Jones. Forty-two-year-old Jones was known to friends as "Stevee." She's been gone for nearly...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Cases climbing as concern grows in AZ over child respiratory virus

PHOENIX — New numbers from the Department of Health Services show 322 new cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in Arizona, putting the season total at 583 since October 2nd. According to the report, cases are up 341% compared to a typical RSV season. RSV is a respiratory virus...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Troopers use Taser on man who fought them at scene of Mesa crash

MESA, AZ — A man was subdued with a Taser after approaching Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers at a crash scene in Mesa. The incident occurred near Loop 202 Red Mountain and Mesa Drive Thursday morning. DPS says troopers were investigating a single vehicle that had crashed into...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Students in Chandler get hands-on with Native American history

CHANDLER, AZ — An exciting exploration of Native American Culture took place at Anderson Elementary School Thursday. As part of the school's International Baccalaureate program, inside one classroom, fourth graders are paired alongside kindergarteners working together to learn, touch, and experience the wonders of native history. “So, they’ll be...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Driver sought after woman hit, killed near 23rd Street and Bell Road

Police are looking for one of two drivers who struck and killed a woman crossing the street in north Phoenix overnight. Officers were first called to the scene near 23rd Street and Bell Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after a woman was found injured in the roadway. Police say she...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Breeze Airways adding four new flights from Phoenix

Breeze Airways is adding four new non-stop or one-stop destinations from Phoenix starting at $49 one way. The new destinations are Hartford, Connecticut; Richmond, Virginia; Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas; and New Orleans. Flights to these destinations will begin in February 2023. The introductory fare ranges from $49 to $199, and tickets must...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Mesa woman reunites with missing cat nearly two years later

From lost to found, Mojo the cat has had quite the journey over the past 20 months. Diane Slingluff was losing hope that there would ever be a reunion -- until she got a call a few days ago. "'Hello, this is so-and-so at the Central Arizona Humane Society. Do...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: 90s not over yet this year!

PHOENIX — Temperatures are warming up as high pressure builds in. Valley highs will top out near 90 degrees on Thursday and Friday with early morning lows in the 60s. Changes are coming, though. We are tracking a pair of storm systems approaching our state over the next several days.
PHOENIX, AZ

