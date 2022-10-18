WLS-TV (ABC7) News/I-Team Internship, Spring 2023

WLS-TV Chicago is the Midwest flagship of the ABC television network. ABC7 leads the market in local news coverage with daily newscasts and has been in a number one position in local news since March 1986. The station's offices and studios are in The Loop in downtown Chicago.

The Consumer Investigative Unit of the I-Team responds to viewers who need help or feel as though they have been ripped off or wronged. The I-Team looks for patterns of complaints attached to certain companies to warn other viewers. We also alert viewers to data and privacy concerns and find stories that have broad warnings, which can help improve people's everyday lives.

The Consumer division of the I-Team also proactively digs for other stories through research and the use of the Freedom of Information Act to uncover wrongdoing and problems which affect consumer's pocketbooks.

A day in the life...

-Assist investigative reporter and producer with stories by researching and following up on hotline calls and emails

-Attend shoots and interviews with reporter and or producer

-Sit in on editing of segments

-Log interviews with use of Dalet

-Set up interviews

-Submit FOIAs

-Help find digital original stories

What you bring to the role:

-Knowledge of how to log interviews, screen calls, and emails

-Some editorial experience on rooting out a story

-Strong communication skills to talk to callers who are seeking help from the I-Team

-A self-starter and willingness to take initiative

-Judgement of what may or may not be an investigation

-Studying journalism or broadcast television in college

-Junior/Senior-level standing

-Currently enrolled in an accredited college or university and taking at least one class, or be a recent graduate of an accredited college or university within the last six (6) months at time of application, or be currently participating in the Disney College Program, Disney Culinary Program or Disney Professional Internship Program

Flex Type On-Site

- This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10026085 or use the link:

Reporting Location: Chicago, IL

-All candidates must possess unrestricted work authorization to work in the US.

-All candidates must be at least 18 years old

-Must not have completed one year of continual employment on a Disney internship or program.

-The approximate dates of this internship are January 2023-June 2023

-All candidates must be willing to work 18-20 hours/week

-Must be able to work a consistent, reliable schedule throughout the internship

-This internship is an On-Site internship. Must be able to provide own housing and transportation for the duration of the program in the Chicago area.

Print This Role Description: Strong candidates may be invited to complete a phone interview. We strongly encourage applicants to print a copy of this role description so they can refer to it in the event they are selected for a phone interview.

