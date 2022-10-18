ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Don Q’s New Premium Rum Got a Cognac Kiss

By Jonah Flicker
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIjeW_0idtTSYu00

Puerto Rican rum brand Don Q is getting back into the cask finishing game with a trio of high-end new expressions—and the first, the new Double Aged Cognac Cask Finish, brings a Gallic sensibility to this Caribbean spirit.

Destilería Serrallés is the distillery that makes Don Q, and it is located in the city of Ponce where it has been making this rum , the number one seller on the island, since 1865. In addition to the flagship Gold and Cristal expressions, there are a host of flavored rums and the higher-end Serrallés collection of aged and cask-finished rums . The brand-new Cognac Cask Finish is a limited-edition release that was conceived of and created by master blender Liza Cordero and maestra ronera Silvia Santiago, the first female rum blender in Puerto Rico’s history who has been with the company for nearly half a century. There are several other cask-finishes in the Don Q catalogue, including vermouth and sherry, but these new rums will explore types of secondary maturation that the brand has not done before.

The Double Aged Cognac Cask Finish is a blend of rums made from single and multiple-column distillations, and the liquid initially spent five to eight years aging in American white oak barrels before being transferred to French oak cognac casks for an additional two years. That’s really more of a “double aging” than a finish, as the brand terms it, considering just how long it spent in those secondary barrels. It’s bottled at a much higher 99 proof and tasting notes include oaky tannins, molasses, dried fruits and an astringent finish on the palate. “We crafted the Double Aged Cognac Cask Finish with a blend of rare Puerto Rican rums and finished with the finest of cognac to create an elegant expression that’s ideal for sipping neat or served in a spirt forward cocktail,” said Santiago in a statement. “This new rum is a true gem and delivers beyond the expected.”

There are only 1,200 bottles (SRP $79.99) available in the US, so this is truly a limited edition offering. But keep the faith, rabid rum fellows, you should be able to find a bottle for sale online in the coming weeks.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

NYC’s Grand Central Just Got a Decadent New Caviar Shop

Train travel isn’t as glamorous as it once was, but that might be changing—at least on the culinary front. Marky’s Caviar, a longtime purveyor of the delicacy in Florida and New York, has recently expanded into a location at Grand Central Terminal, catering to travelers and Midtown fans of the good stuff. Located in Grand Central Market, it offers a wide-ranging selection of premium caviar—such as Beluga, Osetra and Sevruga—as well as more affordable options like domestic Hackleback and Paddlefish. Alongside the caviar, you’ll be able to pick up a whole host of other foodie favorites. Marky’s will have on hand specialties...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

This New French Gin Is Flavored With Tiny Pickles From Burgundy

You’ve probably had a pickleback at some point in your drinking career, but how about a pickle-flavored spirit? If you’re a fan of all things brined and cured, then this new gin is for you—Citadelle Gin Vive le Cornichon, which adds French cornichons to the mix of flavoring botanicals. Citadelle Gin is the creation of Alexandre Gabriel, the owner of Maison Ferrand which also produces Ferrand Cognac and Plantation Rum. He first launched the gin in 1996, producing it at a distillery in the Cognac region of France from a neutral wheat spirit flavored using a progressive infusion process, or infusing...
Robb Report

El Tesoro’s New Ultra-Premium Tequila Was Aged in Booker’s Bourbon Barrels

El Tesoro is launching a new, high-end, luxury tequila that could be considered a celebrity spirit… at least, to whiskey and bourbon nerds. That’s because the brand-new El Tesoro 85th Anniversary Edition was aged in Booker’s 30th Anniversary barrels, a whiskey named after a legendary figure in the world of Kentucky bourbon. Both El Tesoro and Booker’s are part of the Beam Suntory company—the former a well-regarded tequila brand helmed by third generation master distiller Carlos Camarena and produced at the La Alteña Distillery in Jalisco, and the latter the barrel-proof bourbon overseen by master distiller Fred Noe (son of Booker...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

The best wine deals for October 2022: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

Whether your preferred tipple is red, white or rosé, settling down with a glass of wine is the perfect way to unwind, especially after a spot of spring cleaning or busy day at work.Wine is also a timeless gift to give on special occasions such as upcoming birthdays and anniversaries; to bring with you when visiting friends and family, or to share with a loved one at the end of a long week, coupled with dinner and a movie.Whatever the reason your bottle rack needs a restock, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up with excellent savings on everything...
Mashed

The World's Oldest Whiskey Just Sold For An Astronomical Price

Where you stand between teetotaller and alcohol aficionado will likely determine whether you think old liquor is something you cherish or something you throw away when you clean out your grandparents' house. But, if Sotheby's is to be believed, age equals a lot of money. Indeed, if you were looking to dip your toe in the aged-whiskey market, the opening item from the famed auction house's 2019 The Ultimate Whiskey Collection auction catalog at £2,600 – £3,500, (about $2,900 and $3,900). This was for nine bottles of 18-year-old Macallan from the 1980s and '90s. Given that a new bottle may cost you upwards of $400, these bottles actually turned out to be a bargain, so long as you have four grand up front (via Total Wine).
Robb Report

This Billionaire Couple Is Giving Away $1 Million a Week to Charity This Year

Rob and Karen Hale have never had a problem with giving. The billionaire Bostonians have donated millions of dollars to charity to date, but they’ve well and truly upped the ante as of late. The couple decided to give exactly $52 million to at least 52 nonprofits this year, which works out to be $1 million per week, as reported by Forbes. The Hales have long been philanthropists and used their 10-figure fortune for good. Rob, the president of Granite Telecommunications and part owner of the Boston Celtics, is reportedly worth around $5 billion. The couple has previously given to notable organizations,...
BOSTON, MA
Robb Report

Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s Palm Springs Honeymoon Hideaway Just Listed for $5.6 Million

The seller of this Palm Springs landmark has left the building. And now, you too can live like Elvis and Priscilla Presley once did. Most famous for being the futuristic residence in which the King and his wife honeymooned in 1967, a popular California tourist attraction dubbed “The House of Tomorrow” has just hit the market after an ambitious two-year renovation. The mid-century modern abode dates back to 1962 when it was first designed by William Krisel for home builder Robert Alexander. Alexander loved it so much; he kept the commission for himself. Shortly after, the “it” couple was said to have leased the space for a year prior to their marriage, reported The Wall Street Journal.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
BET

Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!

Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
Robb Report

Howie Mandel Once Owned This Malibu Mansion With a Private Beach. It Just Listed for $21.5 Million.

If the sprawling California coastline is the setup, this charming beach house is the punchline. The seaside hideaway, which is referred to as the “old Mandel house,” occupies a prime position in the ritzy, gated enclave of Malibu Colony. As its nickname suggests, the coastal abode was once owned by comedian and TV personality Howie Mandel in the ‘90s. It’s certainly fit for an A-lister, too.
MALIBU, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World

We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
Marconews.com

Pink diamond sells at auction for $57.73 million, becomes the most expensive ever per carat

A pink diamond closed at auction for $57.73 million in Hong Kong Friday night, the most expensive diamond per carat ever sold. The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond sold at a Sotheby’s auction. The $57.73 million price tag includes the auctioneer’s fees. Without the fees, the raw price of the diamond is $49.9 million, or $4.475 million per carat. It had been estimated to sell at about $21 million.
Robb Report

An Art Expert Appraised a Vase at $1,950. It Sold for $7.5 Million—So He Was Fired.

Talk about a bad day at the office. A French auction house fired one of its art experts after their appraisal of a vase massively missed the mark. Last week, Osenat auctioned a Chinese tianquiping vase for more than 7.7 million euros ($7.5 million)—9.1 million euros ($8.8 million) after fees. The problem is that the art expert who appraised it for the French auction house expected it to fetch less than 2,000 euros ($1,940). After a bidding war ensued between Chinese buyers to drive up the price, the vase didn’t appear to be “quite ordinary” as the auction house had...
Robb Report

Robb Report

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy