Grains mostly lower, Livestock higher

Wheat for Dec. fell 8.25 cents at $8.4125 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 2.75 cents at $6.7825 a bushel, Dec. oats lost 12.50 cents at $3.7475 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up .50 cent at $13.7250 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose .88 cent at $1.4935 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .40 cent at $1.7522 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs gained .90 cent at $.8737 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .