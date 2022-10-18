ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens’ John Harbaugh responds to cryptic message from star player

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15LFV0_0idtTKkK00

The Baltimore Ravens have now blown three fourth-quarter leads through the first six games of the 2022 season. Their latest loss, against the New York Giants this past Sunday, might have been the most damning of them all .

Lamar Jackson turned the ball over twice in the final two possessions as Baltimore dropped a road affair against the surprising Giants.

Following the game, star cornerback Marlon Humphrey took to social media with a cryptic post seemingly blasting the Ravens’ coaching staff.

“Insanity: Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results,” Humphrey wrote on Twitter .

We have to give Humphrey an “A” for effort here. The same thing can’t be said for the Ravens’ fourth-quarter futility and their own struggles on the defensive side of the ball.

Baltimore is yielding 267.6 passing yards per game, the fifth-most in the NFL. Opposing quarterbacks have thrown 11 touchdowns in six games after the Ravens yielded 31 passing touchdowns a season ago. This regression is notable, and it makes Humphrey’s tweet that much more confusing given the struggles of his unit as a whole.

As for Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, he was asked about Humphrey’s post during a Q&A with the media ahead of their Week 7 date with the division-rival Cleveland Browns .

“PR sent it to me. But I looked at it and went. I’m sure if he wants me to understand it, he will. But we’ve given up leads in the fourth quarter in three different games. That’s not something that I’ve ever experienced, and that’s something that keeps happening. We’ve got to get it fixed.”

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Marlon Humphrey’s social media post

Related: Baltimore Ravens schedule and game-by-game predictions

Baltimore Ravens’ struggles could be leading to some drama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s3x0A_0idtTKkK00
Kris Craig / USA TODAY NETWORK

Humphrey has held down his end of the bargain through six games, recording two interceptions and yielding a 70.6 QB rating when targeted. That’s to be expected given he’s one of the best all-around cornerbacks in the NFL and has been over the past several years.

It’s other parts of the defense that has struggled thus far on the young season. Fellow Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters has given up 258 passing yards in just five games. He’s on pace to give up a career-high 826 yards through the air. With free-agent signing Marcus Williams sidelined to injury , safety has also become an issue. Chuck Clark has yielded a 91.3% completion and 116.3 QB rating when targeted. That’s absolutely disgusting.

Also Read:
2022 NFL defense rankings: Evaluating 20 best NFL defenses entering Week 7

Perhaps, Baltimore decides it’s time to throw rookie first-round pick Kyle Hamilton into the mix. That could also be part of Humphrey’s not-so-cryptic post following Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

Either way, Baltimore remains in first place in the pedestrian AFC North heading into Week 7. The team has time to figure it out.

More must-reads:

Comments / 13

jerry j
3d ago

I blame it on Lamar if it wasn't for the interception and if it wasn't for the fumble they would have won that game and that's not the only game how many interceptions has he thrown in the last four games I think the numbers five how many times has he fumbled I think it's four but nobody can blame the great Elite Lamar Jackson no I can't do that

Reply(2)
4
Truth Teller
2d ago

People are taking their personal issues within their relationships outside of football on other people! People just need to grow up!! 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

Reply
2
Robert Mack
3d ago

it's not hard to understand he pointing the finger at the defensive coordinator not agreeing with the play calling

Reply(1)
3
 

