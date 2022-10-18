Report: Bucs DB Logan Ryan to undergo foot surgery

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Logan Ryan will undergo surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his foot but is expected to return late this season, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

A Jones fracture is a break on the outside of the foot.

Ryan will be placed on injured reserve. He’s set for the surgery on Wednesday, per the report. He has missed the past two games with the injury. He suffered the injury in the Bucs’ Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ryan, 31, has nine tackles, one interception and a forced fumble in four games (two starts) this season, his first in Tampa. Ryan was released in final roster cuts but re-signed to take the roster spot of Ryan Jensen, who was placed on IR with a knee injury.

Ryan registered a career-best 117 tackles to go with two forced fumbles and one sack in 15 starts with the New York Giants in 2021.

Ryan has 714 tackles, 19 interceptions, 15 forced fumbles and 13 sacks in 144 career games (117 starts) with the New England Patriots (2013-16), Tennessee Titans (2017-19) Giants and Bucs.

–Field Level Media

