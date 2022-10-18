Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
abcnews4.com
Fall Festival at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre
It is time to celebrate everything fall at the annual Fall Festival – a family and fur-friendly afternoon to benefit Charleston Animal Society. This free event will take place at The Oaks, across from Barnes & Noble. All families, animal lovers and Fidos are welcome.
charlestondaily.net
Let’s Explore Park Circle (North Charleston) in this new video by Natasha from Living in Charleston
Let’s explore Park Circle with Natasha from Living in Charleston. Let’s check out the Park Circle neighborhood in North Charleston, SC. One of the hottest up-and-coming neighborhoods in the area, its unique features and favorable location close to downtown Charleston make it a perfect place to call home. As you explore the neighborhood you will see that the majority of homes pay tribute to historical designs.
100 local heroes to get free Chick-fil-A for a year as new location opens in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A new Chick-fil-A location in the Lowcountry is honoring and rewarding dozens of local heroes for making a difference in their community. The Atlanta-based chain’s newest location, located at 1726 State Road in the Cane Bay Shopping Center in Summerville, opens on Thursday. Instead of the traditional giveaways for the first 100 […]
abcnews4.com
122 mile 'Run for The Fallen' to honor SC military fallen heroes this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolinians are paying tribute to fallen military heroes in a three-day, 122-mile relay run from Friday, October 21st until Sunday, October 23rd. It's South Carolina's fourth annual run to honor service members who died from serving during the war on terror. A relay team...
thelocalpalate.com
Southern Pitmasters: Barbecue Three Ways
Four of the South’s leading pitmasters will come together to showcase the expansive world of barbecue and their signature flare at this year’s annual Whiskey After Dark in downtown Charleston, a true celebration of oak and smoke. While the event highlights the world’s top whiskey ambassadors, nothing pairs better with firewater than a little smoke. Rodney Scott of Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Pat Martin of Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, and Griffin Buffkin and Harrison Sapp of Southern Soul Barbeque will bring their best ‘cue to the table of Charleston.
Chick-Fil-A Opens Cane Bay Location In Berkeley County
Chick-fil-A opened its newest location in the Cane Bay community Thursday morning. The post Chick-Fil-A Opens Cane Bay Location In Berkeley County appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Spoleto Festival announces death of Director of Chamber Music after cancer battle
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Spoleto Festival USA leaders say Director of Chamber Music Geoff Nuttall died Wednesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Nuttall, 56, died at home in California. He had hosted the festival's chamber music concerts at Dock Street Theatre since 2010. Spoleto Festival USA General Director...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Animal Society searching for emergency foster homes for dogs, puppies
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Animal Society is in need of emergency foster homes for dogs and puppies. Leaders put a call out for fosters to help out, giving the animals a home for two days or up to two weeks. If you can help with a...
blufftonsun.com
Where to find haunted houses, corn mazes and pumpkin patches
This is my favorite time of year in the Lowcountry. While most of my Northern relatives are beginning their annual whining about the temps getting colder and the skies getting danker, I feel like Goldilocks tasting Baby Bear’s small bowl of porridge. This time of year is jusssst right.
Charleston City Paper
MYSTERY PHOTO, 10/17: Water view
This week’s mystery shows some kind of structure in front of a Lowcountry water view. What and where is this location? To enter, send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com. SWAG BONUS: Win some City Paper swag by submitting a local mystery photo taken by...
House fire in N. Charleston displaces three
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in North Charleston. The North Charleston Fire Department said crews were sent to the 5100 block of Ballantine Drive following reports of a structure fire in the area, around 8:40 p.m. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke from the garage area […]
live5news.com
FACT OR FICTION: Are reports of fentanyl in Halloween candy true?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Halloween is right around the corner, and rumors are swirling about the threat of children getting a synthetic opioid in their trick-or-treat bags this year—right next to their Kit Kat bars and Skittles. Experts, however, say parents should be more concerned about other risks. Fentanyl...
abcnews4.com
Pirate King: Adoptable dog 'Spam' looking to trick-or-treat with forever home
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — Pirate Spam is looking for his forever ship!. The 7-year-old Feist mix is available for adoption at the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary. Described as shy at first, sanctuary leaders say he warms up quickly to people. Having only lived outside before being rescued, Spam may...
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant's new bagel shop temporarily closes for electrical problem day after opening
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, Ruby's New York Style Bagels held its highly anticipated grand opening in Mount Pleasant's Northcutt Plaza, with a line of guests flowing out of the small shop eager to get an authentic taste of the Empire State. One day later, Ruby's announced...
New Fire Station To Be Built In Goose Creek
A new fire station is in the works for Goose Creek. GCFD Fire Station IV will be located at the corner of 2nd Avenue and St. James Avenue in Carnes Crossroads. The post New Fire Station To Be Built In Goose Creek appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
charlestondaily.net
Today is the Grand Opening of Ruby’s New York Style Bagels in Mount Pleasant, SC
Let’s all welcome to the neighborhood Ruby’s New York Style Bagels who opened their doors today at 7 AM at 280 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC. We are so excited to have this new business in the Mount Pleasant community. Come and enjoy a fresh and delicious...
Program in Charleston connecting homeless people to resources
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A program in Charleston is connecting homeless people to available resources throughout the city. On Thursday, Charleston’s Community Development Committee heard an update on the city’s response to homelessness. The efforts include the Street Outreach Program, which was started by the city about 2 years ago. Through this program, Outreach Specialists […]
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Missing statue
Blotter of the week: Charleston police responded to a house in West Ashley Oct. 3 after a woman reported her $200 black and tan ceramic Rottweiler statue was missing. She called the police immediately when she got home from church the day before and saw it was gone, but she had dialed the wrong number. She showed the police a picture of the dog statue she had in her phone. Police asked her to email the picture, but never received it. But maybe there’s still a chance.
Charleston reaches milestone moment in Ashley River Crossing project
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is one step closer to completing the Ashley River Crossing project. City leaders say they reached a milestone moment for the project after meeting a list of requirements needed to use federal funding. The city on Wednesday said the project will provide a safe way for those […]
abcnews4.com
Salvation Army Angel Tree sign-ups are wrapping up this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s not the most wonderful time of the year yet, but one local organization is already preparing for Christmas. The Salvation Army is finishing up Angel Tree signups Thursday, and then it’s all about getting the community to help provide for those in the program.
