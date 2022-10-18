ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Fall Festival at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre

It is time to celebrate everything fall at the annual Fall Festival – a family and fur-friendly afternoon to benefit Charleston Animal Society. This free event will take place at The Oaks, across from Barnes & Noble. All families, animal lovers and Fidos are welcome.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Let’s Explore Park Circle (North Charleston) in this new video by Natasha from Living in Charleston

Let’s explore Park Circle with Natasha from Living in Charleston. Let’s check out the Park Circle neighborhood in North Charleston, SC. One of the hottest up-and-coming neighborhoods in the area, its unique features and favorable location close to downtown Charleston make it a perfect place to call home. As you explore the neighborhood you will see that the majority of homes pay tribute to historical designs.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

100 local heroes to get free Chick-fil-A for a year as new location opens in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A new Chick-fil-A location in the Lowcountry is honoring and rewarding dozens of local heroes for making a difference in their community. The Atlanta-based chain’s newest location, located at 1726 State Road in the Cane Bay Shopping Center in Summerville, opens on Thursday. Instead of the traditional giveaways for the first 100 […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
thelocalpalate.com

Southern Pitmasters: Barbecue Three Ways

Four of the South’s leading pitmasters will come together to showcase the expansive world of barbecue and their signature flare at this year’s annual Whiskey After Dark in downtown Charleston, a true celebration of oak and smoke. While the event highlights the world’s top whiskey ambassadors, nothing pairs better with firewater than a little smoke. Rodney Scott of Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Pat Martin of Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, and Griffin Buffkin and Harrison Sapp of Southern Soul Barbeque will bring their best ‘cue to the table of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

Where to find haunted houses, corn mazes and pumpkin patches

This is my favorite time of year in the Lowcountry. While most of my Northern relatives are beginning their annual whining about the temps getting colder and the skies getting danker, I feel like Goldilocks tasting Baby Bear’s small bowl of porridge. This time of year is jusssst right.
BLUFFTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

MYSTERY PHOTO, 10/17: Water view

This week’s mystery shows some kind of structure in front of a Lowcountry water view. What and where is this location? To enter, send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com. SWAG BONUS: Win some City Paper swag by submitting a local mystery photo taken by...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

House fire in N. Charleston displaces three

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in North Charleston. The North Charleston Fire Department said crews were sent to the 5100 block of Ballantine Drive following reports of a structure fire in the area, around 8:40 p.m. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke from the garage area […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FACT OR FICTION: Are reports of fentanyl in Halloween candy true?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Halloween is right around the corner, and rumors are swirling about the threat of children getting a synthetic opioid in their trick-or-treat bags this year—right next to their Kit Kat bars and Skittles. Experts, however, say parents should be more concerned about other risks. Fentanyl...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Program in Charleston connecting homeless people to resources

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A program in Charleston is connecting homeless people to available resources throughout the city. On Thursday, Charleston’s Community Development Committee heard an update on the city’s response to homelessness. The efforts include the Street Outreach Program, which was started by the city about 2 years ago. Through this program, Outreach Specialists […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Blotter: Missing statue

Blotter of the week: Charleston police responded to a house in West Ashley Oct. 3 after a woman reported her $200 black and tan ceramic Rottweiler statue was missing. She called the police immediately when she got home from church the day before and saw it was gone, but she had dialed the wrong number. She showed the police a picture of the dog statue she had in her phone. Police asked her to email the picture, but never received it. But maybe there’s still a chance.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Salvation Army Angel Tree sign-ups are wrapping up this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s not the most wonderful time of the year yet, but one local organization is already preparing for Christmas. The Salvation Army is finishing up Angel Tree signups Thursday, and then it’s all about getting the community to help provide for those in the program.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy