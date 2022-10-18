ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to vote: Early voting opens Oct. 22 in Nevada for the 2022 general election

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROz1D_0idtSAoR00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election. But voting will begin much sooner than that for those who use early voting opportunities. Here’s a guide to the different ways you can vote:

FIRST, REGISTRATION: Many of the barriers to voting have come down through the years, but there’s one you can’t avoid. You must be registered to vote. That’s even easier now that Nevada allows same-day registration at polling places. You’ll have to have a valid Nevada driver’s license to be able to register at the polling site. It’s also important to update your registration when you move, because a license without your current address means you will also have to present a valid proof of residence. Why so many rules? The state has to ensure that they know who each voter is — and that voters don’t try to vote more than once, which is a felony. For more details about same-day registration, see the Nevada Secretary of State’s website .

EARLY VOTING: Oct. 22 to Nov. 4

You can vote at any of the early voting sites in Clark County, but you have to be registered in the county where you cast your vote. The county has 13 “long-term” early voting sites that are open from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4, and 71 “pop-up” sites that are open for shorter windows of time. All of these sites are available for dropping off your mail ballot. Here’s a list of the long-term balloting sites, and you can watch 8NewsNow.com for announcements of the “pop-up” sites as they begin operations. Note that hours of operation vary for each site:

MAIL BALLOTS

All registered voters will receive a ballot by mail. You can complete it and either mail it in or drop it off at a polling place.

If you vote by mail, don’t forget to sign your ballot. There’s a place for your signature, and if it’s blank, your ballot won’t be counted. Your signature will be checked against the signature you have on file when you registered to vote.

The county also offers a " track my mail ballot " on their website.

The state advises that first-time voters may be required to present identification if information doesn't match the data on file with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles or the Social Security Administration. If you don't respond to a letter notifying you of a discrepancy, you will be required to present a copy of your identification with your mail ballot. That requirement specifies the need to verify your identity and your residency. The Clark County Clerk's Office will contact you if you are required to provide a copy of your identification with your mail ballot. The easiest form of ID is a valid Nevada driver's license, but there are other options. See the Secretary of State's website for a list of valid ID and residency documents.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

You may have heard the term "absentee ballot" and that's really what's happening with mail ballots. Before Nevada had to make major changes during the COVID-19 pandemic, mail ballots weren't used as commonly as they are now. There's no difference between an absentee ballot and a mail ballot.

Nevada also provides the "EASE" system (Effective Absentee System for Elections) to facilitate voting by:

  • Members of the U.S. Armed Forces, their spouses and dependents
  • Nevada voters whoe reside outside the country
  • Nevada residents with a disability (as of 2020)

Nevada's EASE is the first entirely online application for voting. For more information, see Nevada's EASE system .

ELECTION DAY, Nov. 8

Polling places open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 8, and remain open until everyone who was in line at 7 p.m. has cast their ballot.

When you arrive at the voting site, you will be greeted and staff will confirm your registration before you proceed to the voting machine. Voting is private. Respect other voters' right to privacy. Complete your ballot, and ask for assistance if there's anything you're not sure about. There's no printed copy of your vote to take home. Many people prepare at home by filling out their mail ballot and then take it with them to use as reference when they vote. Others drop off the mail ballot to be sure it doesn't get lost in the mail. (See notes above on "track my ballot" under MAIL BALLOTS.)

Whatever your reason for going in-person, be sure to pick up your "I Voted" sticker and wear it with pride.

