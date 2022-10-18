CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been charged in connection with a 2019 homicide. According to the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney’s office, Isaiah M. Lane, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death, assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon resulting in injury. His bond was set at $5 million cash only.

