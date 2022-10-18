ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Co. family services employee accused of using meth

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson woman whose job involves removing children from homes where parents use illegal drugs, now faces drug charges herself. Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Division of Family Services, is out on bond after prosecutors charged her with drug possession. Her bond...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Man accused of stabbing son arrested in Franklin County, Ill.

BUCKNER, Ill. (KFVS) - A Buckner man, accused of stabbing his adult son at their home, was arrested Thursday night, October 20. Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were called around at 7:30 p.m. to the house in Buckner in reference to a report of domestic violence. Deputies said when they...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Man charged in connection with 2019 Cape Girardeau homicide

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been charged in connection with a 2019 homicide. According to the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney’s office, Isaiah M. Lane, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death, assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon resulting in injury. His bond was set at $5 million cash only.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

An organization looking for a solution towards the homeless situation in Cape takes their concerns to city council yet again, asking for an area in Cape for homeless people to live in tents.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau students participate in Great Central U.S. ShakeOut

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Heartland students experience live court hearing

Spirit Halloween in Cape Girardeau is seeing a record amount of sales this year. A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Patton, MO mobile food pantry

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Riverboat docks in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, the American Countess Riverboat is docked in Cape Girardeau on Friday, October 21. The boat will be downtown until 5 p.m. You can check out future riverboat dockings here. The American Countess can carry up to 245...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Homeless advocacy group requests new changes

Work continues at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau where crews are renovating the pond. This is part of the city's Capaha Park General Park Improvement plan. If you have any concerns or solutions for better public transportation in Cape Girardeau, you will have an opportunity to voice them tomorrow.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

85-year-old McCracken Co. man found safe

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An 85-year-old man was found safe. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the man was reported missing after he walked away from his home in West Paducah around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19. By noon, they say he was found safe.
WEST PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds visitors to explore Tower Rock safely

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging people to be safe and courteous when visiting Tower Rock. Low water on the Mississippi River has people flocking to the 400-million-year-old Landmark in Perry County, which is usually only accessible by boat. According to the MDC, the...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Transportation Coalition meeting

Work continues at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau where crews are renovating the pond. This is part of the city's Capaha Park General Park Improvement plan. An organization in Cape is challenging the way the city deals with the homeless and is asking city leaders for land for a homeless tent city at Capaha Park.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Old Mayfield Rd. reopened at Elmdale Rd. after crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Old Mayfield Road is open at the intersection of Elmdale Road after a crash on Friday morning, October 21. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a semi truck was stuck in the ditch at the intersection. By noon, deputies say the road was...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

