Read full article on original website
Related
Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers
During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...
Is Now the Time to Buy Homebuilding Stocks?
Things are looking very uncertain for one of the largest sectors of the economy right now.
supplychain247.com
U.S. rail carload and intermodal units are mixed, for the week ending October 15, reports AAR
United States rail carload and intermodal volume, for the week ending October 15, were mixed, according to data issued this week by the Association of American Railroads (AAR). Rail carloads—at 237,263—saw a 3.2% annual gain, topping the weeks ending October 8 and October 1, at 232,930 and 234,420, respectively....
Comments / 0