Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police: Man dressed up as woman at airport in identify theft, made terror threat

By David Charns
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man attempted to conceal his identity by wearing women’s clothing, a head covering and glasses while trying to buy a ticket in another person’s name for a flight out of Harry Reid International Airport before making a terror threat inside a terminal, police said.

Idan Eliyahu faces charges of making a terror threat, burglary, and obtaining or using another person’s identification, records showed.

The incident was reported Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

Police said a person dressed as a woman approached a ticket counter in Terminal 3. The person, who was wearing a mask, head scarf and glasses, showed a boarding pass and asked for a ticket to California, police said.

The person whose name was on the ticket had already boarded, police said. The person attempting to buy the ticket refused to lower their face mask and then attempted to buy a ticket at another airline’s counter, police said.

Idan Eliyahu faces charges of making a terror threat, burglary, and obtaining or using another person’s identification, records showed. (LVMPD/KLAS)

The person, later identified as Eliyahu, then went into a bathroom. When he came out, he began “aggressively pulling away from officers” and resisted arrest, police said.

While resisting arrest, Eliyahu reportedly yelled, “I am a terrorist, and I am going to blow this place up,” police said.

Eliyahu was not the person whose identification, including a Nevada driver’s license and passport, was shown at the ticket counters, police said. Eliyahu had also attempted to use another person’s credit cards.

It appears the person whose identity Eliyahu was allegedly using was a family member.

Eliyahu refused to be transported to court for a hearing Monday, records showed. A judge released Eliyahu on his own recognizance as a criminal complaint had yet to be filed.

The judge ordered Eliyahu to stay away from the airport. He was due in court again next month.

muckraker_bob
3d ago

This being a gaming town, anyone know the current odds on this guy’s making it to his hearing next month?

Bert Sousa
3d ago

Need to get that judges name and make sure he does not get re-elected

Eileen Rex
3d ago

Why would they release him? He should have been charged with a crime.

8 News Now

