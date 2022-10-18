ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, LA

Group of juvenile inmates transferred to Angola Tuesday, a look inside the facility

By Michaela Romero
WNTZ
WNTZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08bo8U_0idtRhmV00

UPDATE : On Wednesday (Oct. 19), The Office of Juvenile Justice said in a press release that the group was actually relocated from the Bridge City Center for the Youth to Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe.

A press release from the OJJ also said that four youths from Acadiana Center for the Youth are now at St. Martinville and four youths from Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe were moved to the temporary West Feliciana Center for Youth facility.

ANGOLA, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning, State Sen. Pat Connick told WGNO-TV that ten “high-risk” youths were transferred from the Bridge City Center for Youth to a temporary juvenile detention facility on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary. According to Connick, the transfer happened around 5:45 a.m.

The Office of Juvenile Justice released a new video showing the facility where young inmates from the Bridge City Center for youth will be housed. The site will be a “temporary facility,” used to rehabilitate young inmates through therapeutic services.

For months, state officials struggled to agree on where to house them with some fearing for the youth’s safety. Curtis Nelson, the assistant secretary of the Office of Juvenile Justice, said the most important thing is to make sure that the youth are safe.

1 teen killed, another injured in St.Roch shooting Tuesday morning

“Our staff is safe, and the community is safe,” Nelson said. “So, prior to coming into the building, it required us to come in and do some renovation, installing cameras, so that we can keep eyes on the young people at all times. And so, we’ve been busy at work, probably like the last 60 to 90 days.”

Renovations also included fencing that separates the juveniles from the adult inmates.

“They have an excellent job, putting this program together, making sure that the facility at Angola is what it needs to be for the kids’ protection,” Connick said.

Some who live near the juvenile detention center don’t see it that way.

“This isn’t putting a band-aid on the problem,” Harold Brown said. “This is making the wound even bigger.”

Some Bridge City neighbors believe the transfer will increase crime in the future.

“What are those kids going to learn at Angola, one of the worst prisons in the country,” Brown questioned. “The only thing that’s going to do is make them get worse, and they’re coming out of there.”

However, Connick says the victims come first.

“They need to understand that there are victims that have been affected by the bad actions of these individuals,” Connick said. “I look out of for the victim, and if we can rehabilitate those who are causing the trouble and the crime, let’s do it.”

For the remainder of the 15 violent offenders at Bridge City, their future is up to the OJJ.

We reached out to their office about a second potential transfer and are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ - cenlanow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

Accused Alexandria RADE informant rapist captured in Mississippi

Report raises concerns, unknowns of Cleco’s Project Diamond Vault, carbon capture investments. An article published through The Guardian is calling into question Louisiana’s ability to successfully provide carbon capture technology at power and manufacturing plants. The focus of that article was on the Rapides Parish-based 'Project Diamond Vault' at Cleco's Brame Energy Center.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for robbery, theft charges

BATON ROUGE - A man was sentenced to over 24 years in federal prison after being convicted of interference of commerce by robbery, among other gun-related charges. Forrest Hardy, 33, was convicted in a pair of gunpoint robberies over the span of two days from January 2020. On Jan. 7, Hardy entered a Boost Mobile store on Scenic Highway, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money from the registers. The employee gave him the money, and Hardy left the store in a gold Lexus.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspected Louisiana Narcotics Distributor Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Suboxone, and Firearms Charges

Suspected Louisiana Narcotics Distributor Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Suboxone, and Firearms Charges. Louisiana – According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, EBRSO Narcotics Agents have been investigating Tyler Wood, a suspected Baton Rouge area narcotics distributor, for the previous two weeks. Agents completed two controlled purchases of fentanyl from Wood during the investigation. As a result, Agents acquired two search warrants for sites used by Wood for his suspected narcotics distribution operation, as well as an arrest warrant for Wood in connection with Fentanyl distribution.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Maddie Naff. Maddie’s last known location was at Rosalie in Natchez, Mississippi. Naff’s vehicle was left on the premises, so it is likely she is traveling by foot. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on the right side […]
NATCHEZ, MS
westcentralsbest.com

Concordia Parish Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission

Baton Rouge, La - On October 13, a Concordia Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Brand Commission. The arrest resulted from an arrest warrant from Tensas Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand Commission. Thirty-two-year-old Randall Hunter...
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Pastor of Louisiana Church Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering and Admits to Obtaining Over $889,000 Through Fraud

Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall, III, age 64, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana on October 18, 2022, before United States District Judge Jay Zainey after previously being charged in a one-count bill of information with laundering proceeds unlawfully obtained from a wire fraud scheme, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University students ‘anxious’ to return for homecoming events after shooting near campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Homecoming week at Southern University has begun, but students are hesitant to come to campus after nine people were shot early Friday morning. “I was in the back and the shots happened in the front towards the stage,” said Southern University sophomore Kristen Harrison. “All I know is they say they started fighting in the front and people trying to like stop it and calm it down so we can continue partying and then shots happened and stuff.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Concordia Parish man arrested for Felony Theft by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TENSAS PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission arrested 32-year-old Randall Hunter White of Clayton, La., due to an arrest warrant from Tensas Parish, La. regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
postsouth.com

Community meeting urges unity against youth violence

Residents, clergy and law enforcement agree that it will take a united effort for the Plaquemine area to curb youth crimes, and they acknowledge that the solution will not come easy. Approximately 200 residents who gathered for the “Senseless! Restoring Unity in the Community” forum Sunday night at Plymouth Rock...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WNTZ

WNTZ

176
Followers
480
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 48, CenLAnow.com covers the top stories in news, sports, and weather, all across central Louisiana.

 https://cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy