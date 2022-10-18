ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Search underway for missing Miami Township teen

By Callie Cassick
 3 days ago

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Miami Township Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Melena Young was last seen at her Miami Township residence on Sunday, Oct. 16 and left without telling her mother, according to a release.

She has no medical concerns, but all known friends have been contacted, and her whereabouts are still unknown.

If you see Young or know anything about her location, you are asked to contact the Kettering Dispatch Center at 937-296-2558.

