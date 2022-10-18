Man charged with manslaughter in Queens subway death: NYPD

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) – A Queens man was arrested Tuesday after a fight over a cellphone resulted in a man fatally struck by a subway train, police said.

Carlos Garcia, 50, is charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of 48-year-old Queens resident Heriberto Quintana , NYPD officials announced.

Garcia and Quintana got into a fight on the northbound F train platform at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station in Queens after Quintana accidentally knocked Garcia’s cellphone out of his hand onto the track, according to police.

Garcia allegedly pushed Quintana during the fight, causing him to fall onto the subway track as the F train was entering the station, police said. Quintana was hit and killed by the train.

Garcia was taken into custody on Monday and charged the next day. NYPD officials previously said it was unclear if Garcia deliberately meant to push Quintana onto the tracks.

Quintana was a husband and a father of three sons. A GoFundMe page was created to support his family.

Quintana’s death is the ninth homicide in the New York City subway system in 2022, according to police.

“We must continue to make sure we have the police presence, the proper deployment to do our job in law enforcement,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference Tuesday.

The busiest subway stations in New York City have been the focus of police deployments. Adams acknowledged the uneasy feelings riders may have right now about taking the subway amid a surge in crime.

“We are dealing with the perception of fear that people are feeling. That’s the combination I must deal with, that perception and the actual crime. We can’t get away from the fact that we have 3.5 million people using our subway system. We have to be honest about that,” Adams said.

