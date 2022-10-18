ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

City Charter Referendum Q and A At Public Library November 2nd

NEW BRITAIN – A panel discussion on proposed changes to the City Charter to appear on the November 8th Election ballot will be held at the New Britain Public Library, Wednesday, November 2nd. from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The discussion will be held in the Library’s Community Room.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
What Happened To Milford’s Native People

The Milford High School class of 1929 had it right. The cover of their yearbook showed a profile of what a Wepawaug Indian actually looked like. In the 1965 yearbook, it seems that the Indian has sprouted feathers. The picture from the Milford High School 1965 “Wepawaug” yearbook is a...
MILFORD, CT
Race for CT’s 4th Congressional District

(WFSB) - Each day this week Eyewitness News is profiling the candidates in the congressional races. Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District is the southwestern part of the state, and a large part of it is Fairfield County. Congressman Jim Himes is seeking re-election. He’s represented this district since 2009.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
BRISTOL BITS: Honoring fallen officers

While driving around town late Wednesday afternoon, I spotted a fellow putting up a set of blue Christmas lights on a telephone pole. I pulled my car over and began talking to him. This was local contractor Michael Masse, and the lights were to honor the two recently fallen Bristol police officers.
BRISTOL, CT
Connecticut Senator, Governor Debates Canceled

On Oct. 18, Connecticut Public sent an email to students registered for the Connecticut senator and governor debates that were supposed to occur at Fairfield University relaying the event will be canceled due to “candidate non-participation.”. The email went on further to state, “incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Tens of thousands say goodbye to fallen Bristol officers

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Bristol, family, and law enforcement from across the continent said goodbye to two fallen officers on Friday. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
BRISTOL, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the Spotlight

Once again, the education spotlight has swung to Meriden. First, it was the ascension of Miguel Cardona, a former teacher and principal in the city, to the post of State Education Commissioner in August 2019. Then, relatively soon thereafter, Cardona was tapped by incoming President Joe Biden to be United States Secretary of Education, taking the oath of office in March 2021.
MERIDEN, CT
Lamont and Stefanowski Address Retired Teachers — Separately

It was no accident that Gov. Ned Lamont and his Republican rival Bob Stefanowski never crossed paths during a Tuesday gathering of retired teachers in Plantsville but that didn’t stop the candidates from sparring over how best to use the state budget surplus. Stefanowski and Lamont separately addressed a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend leads us into the final, full week of October and even more Halloween and autumn-themed events will take place!. Need something to do this weekend? See what's happening around Connecticut!. Beginning Thursday, follow a ghostly guide on a lantern-lit tour of Old North Cemetery...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Officers' procession heads through Hartford en route to East Hartford

Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
HARTFORD, CT
Gavin: We Need a Connecticut Kids’ Code

As I campaign in Fairfield County, I constantly speak to parents concerned about their kids. And for good reason: this generation of young people has unprecedented rates of anxiety and depression, and a lot of it can be traced back to increased time spent on social media and the internet.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Glastonbury apartment building site work

Alex covers Glastonbury, as well as Hartford Superior Court, the federal courts, and the appellate courts, and handles freedom-of-information cases. Alex joined the JI in September 1985. He graduated from Brown University, and enjoys bicycle riding. democratsarecrap Oct 20, 2022 7:14pm. Did you take a picture of a sign there...
GLASTONBURY, CT

