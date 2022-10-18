Read full article on original website
Connecticut lawmaker looks to reign in hospital mergers
Earlier this month, YNHH signed an agreement to take over Waterbury, Manchester Memorial and Rockville General, along with Prospect CT Medical Foundation and Visiting Nurse and Health Services of CT. Combined, the hospitals include 708 certified beds.
City Charter Referendum Q and A At Public Library November 2nd
NEW BRITAIN – A panel discussion on proposed changes to the City Charter to appear on the November 8th Election ballot will be held at the New Britain Public Library, Wednesday, November 2nd. from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The discussion will be held in the Library’s Community Room.
VIDEO: Support for Bristol community continues in wake of officers' deaths
Sgt. Alex Hamzy was born and bread in Bristol, CT. He leaves behind his wife and family as well as all of his classmates at Bristol Eastern High School and brothers and sisters at the Bristol Police Department. |. Lt. DeMonte graduated from Middletown High School in 2005 Where he...
Connecticut hospital considers calling National Guard over spreading virus
Children's Hospitals across the nation say they're being overwhelmed by an influx of children with RSV, a respiratory virus. The problem is so bad for Connecticut Children's Hospital in Hartford is considering calling the National Guard and FEMA for help.
The names of 2 fallen Bristol officers permanently memorialized in Meriden: EXCLUSIVE
MERIDEN, Conn. — As many get set to say their final goodbyes to Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were shot to death last week, there is one place the public can go whenever they would like to honor them and other cops killed in the line of duty.
What Happened To Milford’s Native People
The Milford High School class of 1929 had it right. The cover of their yearbook showed a profile of what a Wepawaug Indian actually looked like. In the 1965 yearbook, it seems that the Indian has sprouted feathers. The picture from the Milford High School 1965 “Wepawaug” yearbook is a...
Race for CT’s 4th Congressional District
(WFSB) - Each day this week Eyewitness News is profiling the candidates in the congressional races. Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District is the southwestern part of the state, and a large part of it is Fairfield County. Congressman Jim Himes is seeking re-election. He’s represented this district since 2009.
Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
BRISTOL BITS: Honoring fallen officers
While driving around town late Wednesday afternoon, I spotted a fellow putting up a set of blue Christmas lights on a telephone pole. I pulled my car over and began talking to him. This was local contractor Michael Masse, and the lights were to honor the two recently fallen Bristol police officers.
Cheshire nonprofit seeking volunteers to serve food at Bristol officers’ funeral
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cheshire nonprofit organization is looking for volunteers to serve food Friday at a joint funeral for two Bristol officers who died in the line of duty. As many as 50,000 people are expected to fill Rentschler Field for the services for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy after they […]
Connecticut Senator, Governor Debates Canceled
On Oct. 18, Connecticut Public sent an email to students registered for the Connecticut senator and governor debates that were supposed to occur at Fairfield University relaying the event will be canceled due to “candidate non-participation.”. The email went on further to state, “incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and...
Tens of thousands say goodbye to fallen Bristol officers
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Bristol, family, and law enforcement from across the continent said goodbye to two fallen officers on Friday. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
Education Again Puts Meriden in the Spotlight
Once again, the education spotlight has swung to Meriden. First, it was the ascension of Miguel Cardona, a former teacher and principal in the city, to the post of State Education Commissioner in August 2019. Then, relatively soon thereafter, Cardona was tapped by incoming President Joe Biden to be United States Secretary of Education, taking the oath of office in March 2021.
Lamont and Stefanowski Address Retired Teachers — Separately
It was no accident that Gov. Ned Lamont and his Republican rival Bob Stefanowski never crossed paths during a Tuesday gathering of retired teachers in Plantsville but that didn’t stop the candidates from sparring over how best to use the state budget surplus. Stefanowski and Lamont separately addressed a...
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend leads us into the final, full week of October and even more Halloween and autumn-themed events will take place!. Need something to do this weekend? See what's happening around Connecticut!. Beginning Thursday, follow a ghostly guide on a lantern-lit tour of Old North Cemetery...
City government offices, Bristol Public Schools facilities will be closed Friday
BRISTOL – Both city government offices and Bristol Public Schools facilities are slated to be closed Friday with the observation of a funeral for both of Bristol’s fallen police officers following last week’s shooting. The event is set to happen at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler...
At wake, youth cadets say they're inspired by Officer Alex Hamzy
Family, friends, dignitaries, citizens and police from across the state attended Wednesday’s wake in Terryville for Officer Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police.
Officers' procession heads through Hartford en route to East Hartford
Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
Gavin: We Need a Connecticut Kids’ Code
As I campaign in Fairfield County, I constantly speak to parents concerned about their kids. And for good reason: this generation of young people has unprecedented rates of anxiety and depression, and a lot of it can be traced back to increased time spent on social media and the internet.
Glastonbury apartment building site work
Alex covers Glastonbury, as well as Hartford Superior Court, the federal courts, and the appellate courts, and handles freedom-of-information cases. Alex joined the JI in September 1985. He graduated from Brown University, and enjoys bicycle riding. democratsarecrap Oct 20, 2022 7:14pm. Did you take a picture of a sign there...
