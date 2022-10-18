ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPS driver robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn, police say

By Mira Wassef
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A UPS driver was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred near 247 Bedford Ave. in Williamsburg at around 10:30 a.m., police said. The suspect stole multiple packages from the UPS truck before fleeing in a silver Mercedes Benz, police said.

There were no injuries. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Saphire P.
3d ago

When you Stop Voting for democrats then and Only then will Criminals be put in Prison long term to protect all innocent Americans!!

THE UNKNOWN
2d ago

Remember Democrats took the greatest city in the world and turned it into a crime filled cesspool. REMEMBER under Bloomberg and Giuliani crime was never this bad. This November vote every Democrat out of office. You the people of NYC your family members are becoming victims of crimes some losing their lives do Democrats care NO.

WhiteTearsYummy
3d ago

Whoa. I was literally at that exact same address, at the same exact time today. That's the address of the Apple store that I had an appointment at. Wow. I just missed this one.

