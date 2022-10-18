Read full article on original website
IDPH strongly recommends COVID-19 boosters, flu shots before winter surge
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - More than 1.1 million Illinoisans have received a dose of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were approved in early September, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. IDPH officials reported that 207,000 people received the new bivalent booster shots over the past week. Daily vaccination...
Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” takes place Thursday
(KFVS) - Thursday, October 20 is the day to practice “Drop, Cover, Hold On.” This is the technique to protect yourself during an earthquake. At 10:20 a.m. more than 2 million participants in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and neighboring states will take part in the Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut.”
Gov. Beshear announces new initiative to boost workforce participation
There are fewer COVID-19 Patients in Kentucky Hospitals than at nearly any point during the last two years. The man charged in connection with the 2019 death of a Cape Girardeau teenager made his first appearance before a judge this morning. Gov. Beshear announces initiative to get people back into...
Missouri prisons ban mail, packages in attempt to slow contraband intake, drug overdoses
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For those who are free and to those who’ve lost their freedom, America’s addiction continues to kill. Missouri’s latest action to cut off fentanyl and the like, may not be working. Changes to curb overdoses, drugs, and contraband from getting behind bars is taking heat. This comes after Missouri’s Department of Corrections (DOC) banned physical mail for prisoners.
$115 million available for Illinois homeowners struggling with mortgage payments
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) was able to help thousands of homeowners with their mortgage payments last spring. Now, the Pritzker administration is reopening the mortgage assistance program to help more people who struggled to make payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. IHDA is making $115 million...
Recreational marijuana supporters, opposition plea their cases before election
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - You’ve most likely seen the stores popping up in corners across our region. Right now, many of those cannabis stores are medical only. However, depending on what happens in the November election, anyone over the age of 21 could legally buy pot in Missouri. “I...
Ky. Senate Republican leaders push Gov. Beshear to do more on high gas prices
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Republican caucus is calling on Governor Beshear to change his stance on energy issues. They say it’s helping to keep gas prices high and keeping inflation from going down. Governor Beshear says a lot of that is out of his hands. This all...
Two fallen K-9 officers receive plaques on Kentucky state monument
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009. On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.
There’s still time to get a photo ID before midterm election
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- With three weeks to go before the midterm election on November 8, election officials are reminding Missouri voters that they’ll need a government-issued photo ID when they go to the polls. Bob and JoAnn Oestereich brought two forms when they voted absentee on Wednesday. “We...
Ky Fish and Wildlife: Bear hunting regulations streamlined
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Simplified bear hunting regulations are now in place in Kentucky. Regulation changes proposed by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission received final legislative approval on Oct. 20. Gone are the eight zones and harvest quotas that shut down a season once a set number of female...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ old boat in low Miss. River water
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Helena-West Helena is gearing up to host one of the premier catfishing tournaments of the year. The inaugural Bill Dance Mississippi River Monster’s (MRM) Mega Bucs tournament begins Saturday, featuring 50 catfish angling teams from across the country and a total of $120,000 in cash prizes.
